UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Establishing Humanitarian Carveout across UN Sanctions Regimes

Today’s adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2664 is a critical step to enabling the unimpeded delivery of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid, while upholding robust sanctions – critical to driving our foreign policy goals.  The UN Security Council adopted this Resolution, which the United States co-drafted with Ireland, to create a carveout across UN sanctions regimes that protects humanitarian assistance and other activities that meet basic human needs.  Through the adoption of the Resolution, the UN Security Council is sending a clear message that sanctions will not impede the delivery of critical humanitarian assistance by reputable humanitarian organizations.  This Resolution includes safeguards to protect against abuse and evasion by sanctioned persons and entities, including by establishing reporting requirements to ensure detection and mitigation of possible aid diversion.

By providing exceptions for humanitarian activities across UN sanctions regimes, the Resolution provides much-needed clarity to the international community, humanitarian assistance providers, and critical commercial service providers, which will help facilitate the delivery of aid and goods that are critical to saving lives around the world.  This goal is more important than ever as the world faces unprecedented levels of humanitarian need, with some 339 million people in need of humanitarian aid and nearly 50 million people on the verge of famine.  We are committed to supporting life-saving humanitarian efforts, providing more than $17 billion in bilateral humanitarian assistance in FY 2022.

The adoption of this Resolution is a significant reform to UN targeted sanctions, and consistent implementation by Member States is key to its success.  As I announced during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in September, the United States will incorporate humanitarian authorizations across our domestic sanctions programs.  We look forward to working with other Member States and humanitarian actors to ensure aid continues to reach those in need, while maintaining the integrity of sanctions that help promote global peace and security.

