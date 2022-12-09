Warner Reports 1,006 New WV Business Registrations for November of 2022

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,006 new businesses statewide during the month of November according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Calhoun County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through November with a total of four new business registrations, a 1.79% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Tucker, Clay, Raleigh and Barbour Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 11 new business entities were registered in Tucker County in November of 2022. Clay County successfully registered four businesses. Raleigh County reported 69 registrations for the month and Barbour County registered 11 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of November were Monongalia, Kanawha, Berkeley, Raleigh, and Cabell. Monongalia County successfully registered 102 businesses while Kanawha County reported 98 new registrations. In Berkeley County, 88 businesses registered. Raleigh County had 69 new businesses registered and Cabell County totaled 55 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,845 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 24.67% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

The WV One Stop Business Center Has Moved

To continue his efforts to make starting a new business in West Virginia as easy as possible, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has moved the WV One Stop Business Center (WV One Stop) to a new location in Charleston to better serve business owners and entrepreneurs.

The WV One Stop is now located at 13 Kanawha Blvd. West, Suite 201; Charleston, WV 25302. There is plenty of free parking available adjacent to the building.

Warner reminds citizens that most licensing and registration services provided by the WV One Stop can be accessed online at Business4WV.gov​. Those needing to speak directly to a WVSOS Business & Licensing specialist are encouraged to call (304) 558-8000.