Business Development and Inclusion Award Renamed in Memory of Thomas Clemons, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Lake Charles

PrideStaff recently announced that the Chamber SWLA's Business Development and Inclusion Award has been renamed in memory of Thomas Clemons, the late Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Lake Charles.

FRESNO, Calif. (PRWEB) December 09, 2022

PrideStaff recently announced that the Chamber SWLA's Business Development and Inclusion Award has been renamed in memory of Thomas Clemons, the late Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Lake Charles.

The Chamber SWLA is a coalition of businesses and organizations collaborating to make Southwest Louisiana a better place to live and work. As an active Chamber SWLA Board member and Chairman of the Business Development and Inclusion Task Force, Clemons spearheaded several business development and inclusion projects that significantly impacted the community. He was devoted to promoting the region's diverse talent pool and ensuring everyone in the community had the same opportunities to succeed.

"Thomas's commitment to the vitality of the Lake Charles business environment and diversity & inclusion, more broadly, could not be more appropriately recognized," said Tanya Cheer Clemons, Thomas's sister and Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Lake Charles. "As Louisiana's first and only PrideStaff office, we are deeply committed to helping local businesses succeed and promoting inclusive employment opportunities within our community.

"We're incredibly proud to have Thomas's name associated with this award," continued Clemons. "He was passionate about finding great jobs for people who want to work hard which is a goal that our PrideStaff Lake Charles team focuses on every day as we connect our associates with meaningful career opportunities."

"We are proud that Thomas Clemons has been recognized in such a meaningful way by his local business community," said PrideStaff Co-CEO & COO, Tammi Heaton. "Thomas's life-long dedication to serving job seekers and businesses will be remembered and cherished through this newly renamed award; a testament to his legacy within the community."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/business_development_and_inclusion_award_renamed_in_memory_of_thomas_clemons_co_owner_strategic_partner_of_pridestaff_lake_charles/prweb19068303.htm