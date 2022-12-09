AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Established Excellence

3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Veterinary Partners has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Established Excellence category, which includes businesses who have had 5-14 years in business. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society. AmeriVet's 'area of impact' that Inc. underscored was in mental health.

"It truly is an honor to have AmeriVet recognized on Inc.'s Best in Business list," said Thomas Thill, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners. "While this award takes note of all the work we've done with our non-profit partner, Not One More Vet (NOMV), it does not stop there. Our goal is to continue collaborating through our 'AmeriVet Cares' program and pushing forward to move the needle in the veterinary industry and the mental health space overall."

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients. AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the Top Workplaces in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022, the 2021 and 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of 190 veterinary partners across 35 states nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

