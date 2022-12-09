Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,141 in the last 365 days.

Condor Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") CN announces that subject to regulatory approval and vesting provisions, and pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, Condor has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 4,575,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 until December 5, 2027.

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lyle Davis,
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Condor Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/731189/Condor-Announces-Grant-of-Stock-Options

You just read:

Condor Announces Grant of Stock Options

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.