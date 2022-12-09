Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,198 in the last 365 days.

NECJD dedicates courtroom to retired Judge Jahnke

 

On Dec. 5, the Northeast Central Judicial District dedicated its new Courtroom 109 to retired District Judge Lawrence Jahnke.

Family, friends, and staff gathered at the noon ceremony overseen by NECJD Presiding Judge Don Hager.

 

Jahnke served as a judge in Grand Forks County for 26 years before retiring in 2015. He was the victim of a courtroom shooting in 1992, and the bench he sat on that day and during his years at the courthouse is now in Courtroom 109.

Jahnke earned his law degree at the University of North Dakota School of Law and then served on active duty as a judge advocate in the United States Air Force from 1966-86. He was in private practice from 1986-89 and was then appointed district judge in May 1989 by Governor George A. Sinner. He was elected District Judge in 1990, 1996, 2002, 2008, and 2014.

A plaque states that Courtroom 109 is dedicated to Jahnke: "For the honor, dignity, and courage displayed during his judicial service, above and beyond the call of duty."

Photos by Kelly Hutton

You just read:

NECJD dedicates courtroom to retired Judge Jahnke

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.