E-Z Treat to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that E-Z Treat, a family owned-and-operated manufacturer of next generation wastewater treatment systems, will invest $3.5 million to expand in Fauquier County. The company will build a new 30,000-square-foot facility next to its existing site at 131 Gaskins Lane in the Village of Catlett in order to increase capacity and production capability, creating 16 new jobs.



“E-Z Treat has been creating quality jobs in Virginia for more than 20 years, contributing to the local tax base and providing opportunities for the region’s skilled manufacturing labor pool,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia is committed to investing in workforce development to ensure a talent pipeline across a broad spectrum of industries, and we are pleased to support the company’s expansion.”

“Attracting and retaining manufacturers remains essential to economic growth across the Commonwealth, and we are proud of our long-term partnership with E-Z Treat,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company’s decision to expand reinforces the region’s competitive operating costs, access to markets, and workforce, and we thank E-Z Treat for its confidence in Virginia.”

“E-Z Treat relocated to Fauquier County years ago because of Virginia's better business climate and lower utility costs, as well as lower state and local taxes,” said Carl Perry, Owner of E-Z Treat. “As a result, we've grown significantly here and it makes sense to expand in Catlett, especially with the support we've received from Fauquier County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. We appreciate the Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant to help us offset the costs of workforce recruiting and training.”

“On behalf of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, we are excited for the expansion of E-Z Treat in the Catlett community! E-Z Treat manufactures next generation wastewater treatment systems using their unique proprietary design that produces a cleaner wastewater output than their competitors,” said Rick Gerhardt, Chairman of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. “Their Re-Circulating Synthetic Sand Filter is the first and only biological-based treatment system to pass the NSF-350 Water Reuse, NSF-245, and NSF-40 testing. E-Z Treat has been a cornerstone advanced manufacturer in Fauquier County for five years, and we appreciate their continued investment as they add more jobs with good wages for our community. We also appreciate the collaboration with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on this Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant to assist E-Z Treat with workforce recruiting and training.”

“E-Z Treat’s expansion is an exciting announcement for both Fauquier County and the entire Commonwealth of Virginia. The job growth and innovative potential that will stem from this economic investment will continue to elevate Virginia as an incredible state to work in and with,” said Congressman Rob Wittman. “Governor Youngkin’s leadership with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Fauquier County Economic Development Department to secure this project is precisely what we need for Virginia’s economy and job market to remain strong. I look forward to seeing this project come to fruition, and I congratulate both E-Z Treat and Fauquier County on this announcement.”

“E-Z Treat’s expansion continues the trajectory of a great company in our community and is also the result of hard work by Fauquier County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership,” said Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel. “E-Z Treat’s decision is proof that our region is a great choice for business, with tremendous workforce and infrastructure opportunity. We are so proud to support their success.”

“Fauquier County once again proves that it is a county that is attractive for business in the Commonwealth,” said Delegate Elizabeth Guzman. “I am delighted that E-Z Treat is investing in Fauquier, providing the valuable service of treating wastewater. The people of Fauquier County are grateful for the steady leadership that has led to this investment.”



Founded in 2000, E-Z Treat designs and manufactures efficient and affordable onsite re-circulating sand filter, wastewater treatment systems. The company works closely with engineers, installers, local regulatory agencies, and end users to develop the right wastewater treatment solution for consumers specific needs. Designed to handle flows of 100 to 100,000 GPD, E-Z Treat’s systems are easy to install, maintain, energy efficient, and manufactured with environmentally friendly, recyclable materials. E-Z Treat’s primary customers include educational institutions and residential housing developers located in Arizona, California, and Florida. The company’s patented Re-Circulating Synthetic Sand Filter is the first and only biological-based treatment system to pass the National Sanitation Foundation-250 Water Reuse 245 and 40 testing.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fauquier County Economic Development Department to secure the project for Virginia and will support E-Z Treat’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.