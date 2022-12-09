Submit Release
Sparta Man Charged with Sexual Offenses Against a Minor

DEKALB COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Sparta man, who is charged with sexual battery by an authority figure and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

In July, at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents, along with Department of Children’s Services and the office of the 15th Judicial District Attorney General, began investigating a complaint of sexual offenses against a juvenile victim. During the course of the investigation, agents identified Dustin Farris as the individual responsible for the offenses.

On December 7th, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Dustin James Farris (DOB 06/08/1983) with one count of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure and three counts of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means. Farris surrendered himself to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on December 8th and was booked on a $100,000 bond.

