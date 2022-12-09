New Grant Brings Meat Cutting and Butchery Training to MN Students

A new grant opportunity from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) helps Minnesota schools looking to establish or enhance meat cutting and butchery training for secondary students.

The Meat Education and Training (MEAT) Grant Program will award about $350,000 in onetime funding from the Minnesota Legislature to secondary career and technical education programs (public or private schools or school districts) to fund equipment, facility renovation, curriculum development, faculty training, and more.

“The past few years have clearly shown that expanded meat processing capacity is important for the health of Minnesota’s livestock industry and to give consumers more choices,” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “To get there, we need more butchers and meat cutters. This investment will expose students to these in-demand positions.”

Applicants may request a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $70,000 per project. Up to 10% of each grant may be used for faculty training; there is no matching funds requirement.

MEAT grants will be awarded through a competitive review process. Priority will be given to applicants that collaborate with meat cutting and butchery programs at Minnesota State Colleges and Universities and/or local industry partners. The MDA expects 5 to 10 grants to be awarded, depending on award size.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Applications must be submitted through the MDA’s online application system.

Contacts for more information and additional eligibility requirements are available on the MDA’s MEAT Grant webpage.

