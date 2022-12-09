Submit Release
Public Comment Period Open for Draft Memorandum of Agreement for Ellis & Eastern Sioux Falls Area Railroad Bridges

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

Contact:  Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) was awarded a 2019 Special Transportation Circumstance (STC) Federal Grant to replace the current timber pile approaches (both east and west ends) with steel H-pile and pre-cast concrete tubs on two historic bridges (P-125 and P-131) in the Sioux Falls area. The upgrade is necessary to move 286,000 pound railcars across the bridges. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is the lead Federal agency for compliance with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (Section 106) which relates to these two historic bridges. Both bridges are on the South Dakota State Historical Preservation Office (SHPO) historical list.

In accordance with Section 106 implementing regulation 36 CFR Part 800, FRA determined the project will have an adverse effect on the historic bridges. FRA, in consultation with the South Dakota State Historic Preservation Officer, SDDOT, and Ellis & Eastern Rail Company, developed a draft Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to document commitments for mitigating the adverse effect. FRA is providing the public an opportunity to review and provide written comment on the draft MOA by visiting https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/railroads/rehabilitation-of-two-historical-bridges#listItemLink_1844.

The public can view the draft MOA, along with other information about the bridges, at https://dot.sd.gov/media/documents/FRA%20SDDOT%20Ellis&Eastern%20Bridges%20MOA%20Attachments.pdf.

The public comment period on the draft MOA will end on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. For additional information, please contact Shauna J. Haas, Environmental Protection Specialist, at 857-998-3008 or via email at shauna.haas@dot.gov.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

-30-

