EPC to consider review Beverage Container rule, contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

DES MOINES — The Environmental Protection Commission will review an adopted rule amending Iowa Code related to Beverage Container Deposits, a contract with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship regarding the Easter Lake Watershed Project and determine whether to approve the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plans Third Quarter Updates at its Dec. 13 meeting.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in DNR’s second floor north conference room, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo- uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Commissioners will be asked to approve a rule amending 567 Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 107 related to Beverage Container Deposits. Proposed amendments clarify existing rules and include allowing for mobile redemption technologies, a longer time period to pay the refund value to customers and increasing the handling fees paid by distributors to redemption centers from one cent to three cents.

In addition, commissioners will determine whether to approve the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plans Third Quarter Update. Federal regulations require that the State prepare a plan identifying the intended uses of funds and how those uses support the fund’s goal.

Commissioners will be asked to approve one contract:

Contract with IDALS to fund and support the Easter Lake Watershed Project, which is one of the largest active restoration projects in the state.

Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Stephanie Dykshorn, vice chair, Ireton; Amy Echard, secretary, Farmersburg; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Ralph Lents, Menlo; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.