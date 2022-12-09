Submit Release
Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CDC’s Recommendation of the Updated COVID-19 Vaccines for Young Children

COVID-19 vaccines are free, and safe and effective at providing protection against the worst health outcomes

In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the statement below:

“Now children as young as six months have an opportunity to get the protection the updated COVID-19 vaccines provide. As we spend more time indoors during the holiday season and winter months, I encourage parents of eligible children to get one of these free updated COVID-19 vaccines to help keep their families safe.

“COVID-19 vaccines remain our best defense against the most devastating health consequences of the virus, and we encourage all those eligible to stay up to date with their vaccinations, or get vaccinated if they have not yet done so.”

