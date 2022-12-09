Paciﬁc Woodtech now 'PWT' Unveils Fresh Brand Identity to Reﬂect New Company Direction

The new creative captures the force that our company has become since 1998, showcasing our innovative side and our steadfast commitment to building the best EWP in North America.” — CEO and President Jim Enright

BURLINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paciﬁc Woodtech, now PWT– an engineered wood products (EWP) manufacturing leader – is introducing a new company look.

The completely revised brand identity and messaging reﬂect PWT’s industry expansion and stewardship, anchored by the tagline, Focused on EWP. The new branding highlights PWT’s innovation and focal point on EWP production, which was bolstered by the company’s recent acquisition of Louisiana-Paciﬁc Corporation’s EWP division.

PWT’s previous logo, advertising, and new logo were crafted by Boise, Idaho-based Foerstel Design. "The new creative captures the force that our company has become since 1998, showcasing our innovative side and our steadfast commitment to building the best EWP in North America," said CEO and President Jim Enright. “Foerstel understands where we’ve been and where we’re going, and the new identity reﬂects that.”

Customers will see the fresh face of PWT in all facets of the company’s brand – from apparel, literature, product stamps, and paper wrap to every corner of digital marketing and a complete website redesign. Jim Enright says, "With the marketing and branding talent at Foerstel, combined with our dedicated customer reach, PWT's new brand will be robustly introduced to users and consumers of EWP in North America beginning in 2023." To help manage the rollout and oversight of the brand look, Foerstel Design brought on Abbie Loree, a new marketing coordinator dedicated to PWT.

Abbie has a business marketing degree from Boise State University and is thrilled to take on the new position.

PWT has earned its position as an industry leader in the EWP space, with a history of environmental responsibility, a focus on sustainably harvested timberlands, and superior innovation. The new branding campaign is built upon the company’s singular focus, showcasing its exceptional commitment to engineered wood products, and will roll out during 2023.



About PWT

Since 1998, PWT has been one of the world’s top producers of engineered wood products (LVL, Treated LVL, and I-Joist) and holds a solid ﬁrst place in product quality, process, and customer service. Our two-step distribution footprint is established with crucial distribution partners who service the residential construction market. Combined with specialty distribution that provides strategic Industrial EWP products, we are keenly positioned to service the needs of the EWP markets in North America.

The best building products come from the best people. PWT is committed to building a diverse team of the industry’s most talented, enthusiastic employees. Team members ﬁnd a rewarding and comfortable work environment, competitive compensation and beneﬁts, and a steadfast commitment to safety.

PWT is headquartered in Burlington, Washington, halfway between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., in the heart of beautiful Skagit County. You’ll ﬁnd PWT factories in some of North America’s most incredible communities, with California, North Carolina, and British Columbia facilities.