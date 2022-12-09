Market Shoppes to host Open House at State Farmers Market Sunday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Market Shoppes hosts Open House at State Farmers Market Saturday

RALEIGH – The State Farmers Market will host the Market Shoppes Open House Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with prizes, samples and holiday gift ideas for shoppers looking to finish their Christmas lists or getting ready for holiday meals.



Market Shoppes vendors offer N.C. meats, seafood, cheeses, jams, jellies, baked goods, candy, gift baskets, coffee, fruits, vegetables, soaps, wine, outdoor furniture and more.



The 680 WPTF Weekend Gardener Show will broadcast LIVE from 8 to 11 a.m., so tune in to listen to the holiday happenings at the State Farmers Market.



In addition, fresh N.C. Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, firewood and seasonal vegetables are available in the farmers shed, making it a convenient one-stop shop for holiday needs.



The State Farmers Market is one of four, state-operated farmers markets located across North Carolina. It is located at 1201 Agriculture St. in Raleigh, Exit 297 off Interstate 40. The market offers seasonal produce, fresh meats and seafood, and a large variety of specialty products. The market is also home to Market Imports, Super-Sod, three restaurants and a coffee shop. For more information visit www.statefarmersmarker.org or follow the market on Facebook.

