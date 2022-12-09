Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,147 in the last 365 days.

Market Shoppes to host Open House at State Farmers Market Sunday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FRIDAY, DEC. 9, 2022

CONTACT:

Monica Wood, marketing specialist
State Farmers Market
919-733-7417, ext.202; Monica.Wood@ncagr.gov

Market Shoppes hosts Open House at State Farmers Market Saturday

RALEIGH – The State Farmers Market will host the Market Shoppes Open House Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with prizes, samples and holiday gift ideas for shoppers looking to finish their Christmas lists or getting ready for holiday meals.

Market Shoppes vendors offer N.C. meats, seafood, cheeses, jams, jellies, baked goods, candy, gift baskets, coffee, fruits, vegetables, soaps, wine, outdoor furniture and more.

The 680 WPTF Weekend Gardener Show will broadcast LIVE from 8 to 11 a.m., so tune in to listen to the holiday happenings at the State Farmers Market.

In addition, fresh N.C. Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, firewood and seasonal vegetables are available in the farmers shed, making it a convenient one-stop shop for holiday needs.

The State Farmers Market is one of four, state-operated farmers markets located across North Carolina. It is located at 1201 Agriculture St. in Raleigh, Exit 297 off Interstate 40. The market offers seasonal produce, fresh meats and seafood, and a large variety of specialty products. The market is also home to Market Imports, Super-Sod, three restaurants and a coffee shop. For more information visit www.statefarmersmarker.org or follow the market on Facebook.

-30-1

 

 

You just read:

Market Shoppes to host Open House at State Farmers Market Sunday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.