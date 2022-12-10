Global Aerobic Mats Sales Market Report: Current Developments, Product Type, Application, Regions and Forecast till 2030
From 2021 to 2030, the market for aerobic mats is expected to expand at a 7.5% CAGR.
Global Aerobic Mats Market Overview
A type of flooring called aerobic mats uses air to raise an individual's level of aerobic fitness.Over the coming years, it is anticipated that the strong growth in the worldwide market for aerobic mats would continue. The rising popularity of exercise regimens and the rising demand for healthy substitutes for conventional flooring materials are anticipated to be positive factors for this industry.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The PVC aerobic mats category is anticipated to see the fastest revenue growth overall throughout the projection period. Rubber Aerobic Mats are the most common sort of aerobic mats and are used for various workouts such as Pilates and yoga. This is owing to the great adoption of these mats among gyms and fitness studios throughout various countries. These mats provide substantial cushioning and are simple to clean, both of which are necessary for comfortable workout.
It is anticipated that over the projection period, the residential application sector would have the quickest market growth. This is because aerobic activities done at home can aid with tiredness reduction and improved sleep hygiene. The commercial application segment currently leads the market and is anticipated to expand more quickly than the residential application segment over the course of the forecast period.
The aerobic mats market is segmented into regions:North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France), Asia Pacific (China, Japan), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), and Middle East & Africa ( GCC Countries).
Prominent Key Players of the Aerobic Mats Market
• Lululemon
• Manduka PROlite
• Jade Yoga
• Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
• PrAna Revolutionary
• Gaiam, Easyoga
• HATHAYOGA
• Kharma Khare
• Hosa
• Yogabum
• Aerolite
• Aurorae
• Barefoot Yoga
• Keep well
• Khataland
Key Market Segments Table: Global Aerobic Mats Market
Based on types, the Global Aerobic Mats Market is primarily split into:
• PVC Aerobic Mats
• Rubber Aerobic Mats
• TPE Aerobic Mats
• Other
Based on applications, the Global Aerobic Mats Market covers:
• Residential
• Commercial
Geographically, the following regions are covered, with historical data and projection, and thorough analyses of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate:
• United States
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Other Regions
Examining the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia–Ukraine War
The COVID-19 epidemic has recently had a considerable impact on the market for aerobics mats. Due to this epidemic, a lot of individuals have decided not to exercise, which has caused the market for aerobic mats to decline. Additionally, the tourist industry has suffered due to the conflict in Ukraine, which is hurting the market. These two causes together have led to a decline in the demand for aerobics mats and a rise in their pricing. But despite these difficulties, there is still a sizable and expanding market for aerobic mats.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Global Aerobic Mats Market
High initial costs and consumer ignorance of aerobics mats are obstacles to market expansion. There is also a lack of certifications available for these mats, which is limiting their appeal to consumers.
Some of the key drivers for the growth of this market are increasing demand from sports enthusiasts owing to their benefits such as improved cardiovascular health and decreased risk of injuries; growing awareness among consumers about the importance of regular exercise; and increase in number of people adopting healthy lifestyles owing to changing demography.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
The following are some of the main advantages that stakeholders and industry players may gain from using aerobic mats:
1) Less falls-related injuries: Aerobic mats' cushioning and support underfoot. This helps to enhance balance and dexterity as well as prevent injuries. These mats also aid in avoiding skin harm such as pressure sores and other types.
2) Modernized exercise routines: A healthy body need a sufficient amount of oxygen to operate at its best. By promoting airflow via the feet and legs, aerobic mats give this oxygen supply, which helps to increase both cardiovascular fitness and general muscular strength.
Following is the list of TOC for the Aerobic Mats Market
• Market overview
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market Analysis by Application
• Global Market Size and Forecast
• Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends
• Manufacturers Profiles
• Aerobic Mats Market Analysis by Region
• Aerobic Mats Market Segment by Type
• Aerobic Mats Market Segment by Application
• Raw Material and Industry Chain
• Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
• Research Findings
• Conclusion
• Appendix
• Methodology
• Research Process and Data Source
• Disclaimer
Why is a Aerobic Mats Market Research Report so Important?
• The report's in-depth market research and predictions will help you understand the market's future direction and the possibilities that exist for
companies operating in this industry.
• It provides a six-year analysis of the aerobic mats manufacturing market.
• In order to help you understand how other businesses are adjusting to the present market conditions, the study offers professional opinions on
important themes and subjects pertaining to important markets.
• It provides a wealth of information on elements that are currently in fashion and will affect the growth of the aerobic mats market.
