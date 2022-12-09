Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,318 in the last 365 days.

Spotlight Talent : Kimeray releases his smash new single "My Favorite" [ Labels Pick ]

Kimeray press photo

New Single My Favorite Out Now

Emerging talent ready for his shot at stardom , moving swiftly through the streaming space capturing the ears of thousands of new listeners daily

Continue reading flipping pages , and you'll see me in different phases”
— Kimeray

LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES , December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Jacksonville, Florida and heavily influenced by his time spent in Louisiana, Kimeray is bringing Music that will stand the test of time back To the south

In his new single “My Favorite”, which is produced by Eros, Kimeray portrays a love interests that he refuses to let go of without a fight. When asked Kimeray to describe this track with 3 words Kimeray used real, relatable ,and messy .The track can be described as the new toxic lover boy anthem! Kimeray said his inspiration for writing this song came from his past love experiences where he was forced into picking success over love because he knew what he was working to obtain. Expect confidence, persuasion and realness on this new melodic track. Driven by Kimeray’s personal experience, the track is nothing short of authentic!

As a student of the music game, Kimeray was able to spark his passion for lyricism and storytelling and build out this hit record . His military brat lifestyle exposed Kimeray to various music styles and artists that shaped his sound that you hear through out this actual release , making him a well rounded artist with many authentic experiences to share with the world.

Kimeray
Kimeray Music LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Kimeray - My Favorite (Official Video)

You just read:

Spotlight Talent : Kimeray releases his smash new single "My Favorite" [ Labels Pick ]

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.