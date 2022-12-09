Spotlight Talent : Kimeray releases his smash new single "My Favorite" [ Labels Pick ]

New Single My Favorite Out Now

Emerging talent ready for his shot at stardom , moving swiftly through the streaming space capturing the ears of thousands of new listeners daily

Continue reading flipping pages , and you'll see me in different phases” — Kimeray

LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES , December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Jacksonville, Florida and heavily influenced by his time spent in Louisiana, Kimeray is bringing Music that will stand the test of time back To the south

In his new single “My Favorite”, which is produced by Eros, Kimeray portrays a love interests that he refuses to let go of without a fight. When asked Kimeray to describe this track with 3 words Kimeray used real, relatable ,and messy .The track can be described as the new toxic lover boy anthem! Kimeray said his inspiration for writing this song came from his past love experiences where he was forced into picking success over love because he knew what he was working to obtain. Expect confidence, persuasion and realness on this new melodic track. Driven by Kimeray’s personal experience, the track is nothing short of authentic!

As a student of the music game, Kimeray was able to spark his passion for lyricism and storytelling and build out this hit record . His military brat lifestyle exposed Kimeray to various music styles and artists that shaped his sound that you hear through out this actual release , making him a well rounded artist with many authentic experiences to share with the world.

Kimeray - My Favorite (Official Video)