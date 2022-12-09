Tarsus Medical Launches New Conference Supporting Aesthetic Medicine Businesses Across the US

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Medical, the name behind leading healthcare events and platforms, announces the launch of the Medical Aesthetics Professionals (MAP) Meeting to unite the Aesthetic Medicine community through high quality education programs and access to the latest technology to encompass all that is necessary for a successful practice.

MAP Meeting, backed by The Aesthetic Mentor School and Tarsus Medical, is structured as a Medical Aesthetics Conference that will combine both basic and advanced education from experts in the industry. There will be clinical training, cutting edge presentations on the latest in technology and injectables, marketing, business, and legal considerations, and a marketplace delivering everything you need to open or boost a successful practice in the field. Key partners to building the conference program are leading practitioners and business consultants who understand all aspects of the industry and who are eager to spread knowledge on modern Aesthetic Medicine and all that’s required to flourish in the business of Aesthetics.

With increased consumer awareness of availability and the safety of treatments, Aesthetic medicine is a rapidly growing industry with a significant need for targeted education and exposure to modern technology, services, and products for practitioners. Aesthetic Medicine offers an increasing range of treatment options that create ongoing opportunities for innovation, education, and networking in the Aesthetic business space that MAP Meeting is dedicated to making available to practitioners. Whether you intend to start an aesthetics practice or expand and enhance an existing one, the Medical Aesthetics Professionals (MAP) Meeting will be the place to be in December 2023.

Sign up by visiting www.theMAPmeeting.com to receive updates on attending, exhibiting, or sponsoring at MAP Meeting in December 2023.

Aly Vazquez Tarsus Medical 561-997-0112 a.vazquez@tarsusmedicalgroup.com