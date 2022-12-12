Infotools releases eBook rounding up expert commentary on inclusion, diversity, equality and accessibility (IDEA) themes
New publication covers resources, challenges and opportunities for a more inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible insights industry.
We have been lucky to host several leaders in our sector on our Now that’s Significant podcast, including those championing IDEA themes.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis and reporting solutions, has released a new paper “Represent: Toward a more inclusive, diverse, equitable, and accessible insights industry.” The publication covers themes addressed by the company’s market research industry podcast guests, including equity, representation, diversity and more within the space. It takes an in-depth look at organizations that are championing inclusivity, pitfalls to avoid when creating diversity, equality, inclusion and accessibility (IDEA) initiatives, plus how to make the research process itself more equitable and representative of population diversity.
— Michael Howard, Head of Marketing and podcast host at Infotools
“They shared more about newly released research and best practices, task forces formed by our industry associations, and the establishment of measurable business initiatives to ensure equity. There’s an encouraging amount of work already underway, yet there is plenty more to be done. We hope you’ll find this eBook encouraging and enabling,” said Michael Howard, Head of Marketing and podcast host at Infotools.
Based on discussions with Infotools’ market research podcast guests, the new eBook covers themes such as:
- Summary of industry groups and associations that are furthering the conversations surrounding IDEA, and taking action through task forces, original research, support programs, targeted education, industry resources and more.
- Discussion surrounding the impact of IDEA along the market research supply chain, from accessing more representative populations for research to crafting surveys with more inclusive language.
- How to avoid “performative diversity” and institute measurable initiatives within companies that make an impact, from open communication avenues to formal policies and trackable metrics surrounding IDEA.
Infotools’ Now that’s Significant podcast guests agreed that the insights industry has become more diverse, with further discussions opening up and continuing the important conversations around IDEA. Individuals in all segments of the market research space, at all levels, are committed to working together for change.
About Infotools
Established in 1990, and with a presence in the United States, Europe, South Africa, and New Zealand, Infotools was founded on the belief that curious minds shape the future. Through its powerful, consumer intelligence (CI) platform Harmoni, the company gives organizations the ability to ingest complex market research and consumer data; produce meaningful insights through iterative analysis; represent significant findings with beautiful visualizations; and influence key stakeholders with compelling dashboards. Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell, Orange, Samsung, and Mondelēz. For more information, visit infotools.com, check out the podcast at https://pod.co/now-thats-significant, or follow them on Twitter @infotools.
