Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,279 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Peterson Receives Kelley-Wyman Award

The Office of the Nebraska Attorney General is pleased to announce that Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is a recipient of this year’s Kelley-Wyman award from the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). NAAG announced the recipients of its annual awards during the organization’s annual Capital Forum event on Dec. 7th.

 

The Kelley-Wyman award is the most prestigious annual award given to an attorney general who has advanced the objectives of NAAG to benefit attorneys general across the nation. A panel of attorneys general chooses the recipient. Attorney General Karl Racine of the District of Columbia also received a Kelley-Wyman award this year. 

 

Attorney General Peterson responded, “I am both humbled and honored to be given this award by my fellow attorneys general. The last eight years have been an absolute privilege to serve with such quality individuals. However, any acknowledgments received are only as a result of working with a great team of lawyers and staff in the Nebraska Department of Justice. It’s those people who I am deeply grateful for.”

You just read:

Attorney General Peterson Receives Kelley-Wyman Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.