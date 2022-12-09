Submit Release
Minister Bibeau launches consultations for a sustainable agriculture strategy

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, her Parliamentary Secretary, Francis Drouin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Terry Duguid, accompanied by Canadian Federation of Agriculture President, Mary Robinson, will launch consultations for the development of a sustainable agriculture strategy. Organizations participating in a preliminary round table discussion will be on-site.

Date
Dec 12, 2022

Time
11:00 a.m. (local time)

Location for on-site participation
Salon
Neatby Building
Central Experimental Farm
960 Carling Ave
Ottawa, ON, K1Y 4X2

Notes for media

Parking:

  • Parking is available at the Neatby Building – the lot can be accessed from Maple Drive
  • Vehicles must be registered at the front desk in the Neatby Building

Security:

  • Attendees must register at the front desk; please allow ample time for this

COVID-19 Protocols

  • Masks must be worn inside the Neatby Building at all times
  • Physical distancing must be respected
  • Hand sanitizing is requested

Access by video conference (for media only)
https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=m9e5a34fd991c7848fa56481eb4e66dee
Meeting number: 2774 104 1608
Password: pmJMuPK2@35

When accessing the video conference, please provide your full name and media affiliation.

The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event.

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c0143.html

