Minister Bibeau launches consultations for a sustainable agriculture strategy
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, her Parliamentary Secretary, Francis Drouin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Terry Duguid, accompanied by Canadian Federation of Agriculture President, Mary Robinson, will launch consultations for the development of a sustainable agriculture strategy. Organizations participating in a preliminary round table discussion will be on-site.
Date
Dec 12, 2022
Time
11:00 a.m. (local time)
Location for on-site participation
Salon
Neatby Building
Central Experimental Farm
960 Carling Ave
Ottawa, ON, K1Y 4X2
