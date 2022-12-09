Natural Grocers®: One-Stop Shop for Holiday Groceries & Gifts December 10th-22nd, 2022

Annual Holly DealsSM event makes holiday shopping easier with incredible deals, affordable gift ideas, festive giveaways and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- December is the month that sparkles with the excitement of the holiday season. That excitement can also be paired with the undesired gift of stress. There are parties to plan, events to attend, gifts to find, cookies to bake, all the while keeping an eye on budgets. Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., has all the ingredients, health and beauty gifts, supplements and stocking stuffers you need to complete your holiday preparations in an affordable fashion. Available December 10 - 22, 2022, Holly DealsSM arrive just in time to cross everything off your list and settle in to enjoy time with friends, family, and neighbors.

HOLLY DEALS

With Natural Grocers' annual Holly Deals event, customers can expect festive freebies and incredible deals on over 100 holiday essentials from December 10 - 22. With up to 42% off Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable PricesSM, customers can rest easy knowing that they are choosing ingredients and gifts that meet Natural Grocers' high-quality standards without busting budgets.

FESTIVE FREEBIES

Dec. 10 : Free Coffee. The first 200 customers in-store will receive one FREE sample-size Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee (1.75 oz.), while supplies last. [i]

. Buy a 12 oz. package of Beeler's Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon, get a package of their limited Holiday Apple Cinnamon Uncured Bacon (a value). Must present coupon to redeem, while supplies last. Coupon can be found in the Holly Deals good4u℠ Health Hotline® - available at all Natural Grocers stores Dec. 22 : Free Popcorn. The first 150 in-store customers will receive one FREE snack-size Natural Grocers Brand Organic Popcorn (.65 oz).[iii]

INCREDIBLE DEALS

Customers can stretch their "Holly-day" dollars and get up to 42% off Always AffordableSM prices on select products in every department from December 10 -22.[iv]

PARTY FOODS: Dig into deliciousness at your next get-together, without worrying about artificial additives or other un-festive ingredients. Natural Grocers makes it easy and affordable to 'wow' guests with savory snacks, sweet treats and drinks to delight.

BAKING & COOKING: Natural Grocers offers baking and cooking essentials for every type of foodie—from gluten-free, dairy-free or vegan to those seeking sustainably sourced and humanely raised meat and seafood. Customers can elevate their favorite recipes this holiday season without elevating their bank statements.

STOCKING STUFFERS: Fill stockings with Natural Grocers' good4u® products and indulgent goodies that will satisfy everyone – even furry family members. From chocolate to savory snacks and pet toys, every item meets Natural Grocer's exceptional standards at the season's most celebratory discounts.

HEALTH & BEAUTY: Holly Deals gift-giving options also include those of the health & beauty variety. Customers will find premium quality indulgences with luxurious self-care products and planet-friendly home goods. Customers can pamper those they love this holiday season, while perhaps saving enough to pamper themselves.

SUPPLEMENTS: Natural Grocers offers an excellent lineup of products to help support its customers in taking charge of their health this holiday season and into 2023. Best of all, these products and formulas are what they say on the label! To make it into Natural Grocers' supplement department, products must pass a stringent screening, achieve high standards, and be made in a GMP Certified (good manufacturing practices) facility. Unwrap savings and support health through this holiday season at impressive discounts.

GIFT SETS

Back by popular demand, the Natural Grocers good4u® elves are making the season merry and bright with fun and affordable Gift Sets.[iv] Pairing stellar deals with trending holiday categories such as cooking & baking, relaxation, chocolate, pet care, etc., these gift sets (under $15, $20, and $30) make it easy to buy for everyone and stick to a budget.

GIFT SHOES: NATURAL GROCERS & NOW®

Natural Grocers is proud to be partnering with NOW, a trusted leader in the natural products and supplements company, to offer a limited edition, co-branded shoe, in stores. NOW's mission is to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives. The co-branded shoes perfectly embody their mission and allow Natural Grocers to further their Commitment to Quality, Affordability and Community: three of the company's Five Founding Principles.

Customers who purchase the co-branded shoes will not only get a great pair of shoes for their money, but they'll also be contributing to their local community. For every five pairs of Natural Grocers and NOW branded shoes sold from December 10-22, Natural Grocers will donate a blanket to a local shelter.

SHOE FEATURES:

Unisex Design

Comfortable Fit

Available in 9 Popular Sizes

Affordably Priced at $19.99

INSTAGRAM GIVEAWAY

To add even more joy to the season of giving, Natural Grocers is also hosting an Instagram giveaway.[vii]

December 14-16 : Watch @NaturalGrocers on Instagram for a chance to win one of three $100 Natural Grocers gift cards. Follow, like and tag to be entered to win.

Watch @NaturalGrocers on Instagram for a chance to win one of three Natural Grocers gift cards. Follow, like and tag to be entered to win. Follow Natural Grocers on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for fabulous recipes, gift ideas and holiday hacks.

Customers can get complete information on Holly Deals, including gift ideas and scrumptious holiday recipes by picking up the December edition (Vol. 65) of the Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® at their local store or viewing the digital version here.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. NGVC is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

