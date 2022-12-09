Bandsaw Expert Alex Snodgrass to Visit Woodcraft Stores for Seminar and Class

YouTube personality Alex Snodgrass will tour Woodcraft stores in 2023 to present a bandsaw seminar and teach a cutting board class.

PARKERSBURG, W. Va., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Well-known bandsaw expert Alex Snodgrass will share his passion for the bandsaw with customers at Woodcraft retail stores all over the US in 2023. Woodcraft will be partnering with JET, POWERMATIC and Snodgrass to present a seminar about keeping a bandsaw running at optimum performance level and to offer a class in making a 3D End-Grain Cutting Board from maple, cherry and walnut.

In the seminar, Snodgrass will cover bandsaw tune-up, blade selection, guide adjustments and selection, resawing, scroll cutting, and the latest bandsaw accessories. In the cutting board class, designed for all ages and skill levels, Snodgrass will teach students about bandsaw tune-up first and then building techniques that include how to make dead-on straight cuts and accurate angled cuts, and how to plane, sand, glue, and clamp the cutting board.

For more information about participating in an Alex Snodgrass seminar or class, contact your local Woodcraft store. For more information about The Bandsaw Method Tour 2023, visit woodcraft.com.

"Alex Snodgrass brings an enviable level of bandsaw expertise to his seminars and classes. Woodcraft is fortunate to have him share his knowledge and skill with our customers," President and CEO Jack Bigger said.

Snodgrass' connection to Woodcraft began 20 years ago when he started coming with Carter Products to the Woodcraft Vendor Trade Show. Over the years, he said he got to know people at Woodcraft stores who started asking him to come in.

For over 30 years Snodgrass has been working with bandsaws and bandsaw companies. At 25, he took a job as manager of a hardware store in Hawaii where he became interested in tools. In the late 1980's he moved to Athens, Georgia, and began a career selling scroll saws and bandsaw blades. His work with the scroll saw led him to begin woodworking, and selling bandsaw blades led to an interest in discovering what all he could do with a bandsaw.

While demonstrating bandsaw blades, Snodgrass found that people were really interested in how they could make their bandsaw do what his did during demonstrations – a reflection of his continual search for improvements to make demonstrations easier. So far he has collected 7 US patents for guides, blades, and fence alignments, as well as a quick release for the POWERMATIC bandsaws.

"I was the first one to come up with a Quick Release," Snodgrass said.

In addition to demonstrations, over the years Snodgrass began teaching classes about creating art on the bandsaw – like the amazing 3D Cutting Board that students will make at Woodcraft stores in 2023 and his signature Reindeer. He has made how-to DVDs with Carter Products about creating unusual cutting boards, boxes and puzzles, as well as how to operate and maintain a bandsaw. Snodgrass has also shared his considerable knowledge and skills in videos on his Bandsaw Life YouTube Channel and in his relationships with manufacturers, including JET, POWERMATIC, Carter Products and Titebond.

Snodgrass lives in Christiansburg, Virginia, with his wife Sandra. He teaches classes in his shop and helps his brother-in-law, Robert Rakes, on the family farm with hay and cattle maintenance. The cattle are sold at the local livestock market.

As he approaches his tour of Woodcraft stores, Snodgrass said, "More than anything, I just want people to know that bandsaws are as good as any other cutting device. I can make a bandsaw do what a table saw can do mostly and in some cases what a table saw can't do and do it safer."

