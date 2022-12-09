Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard honors late attorneys Michael P. Schostok and Elizabeth R. Olszewski with new excellence awards

Patrick A. Salvi II honored with the Michael P. Schostok Excellence Award and Heidi L. Wickstrom honored with the Elizabeth R. Olszewski Commitment Award

CHICAGO (PRWEB) December 09, 2022

The Illinois law firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard has created two new awards, one named in honor of late Partner Michael P. Schostok and the other in honor of late Associate Elizabeth R. Olszewski. Both attorneys lead tremendous careers and are missed dearly by those who had the privilege to know and work with them.

The Michael P. Schostok Excellence Award will be given annually to a Partner in the firm who possesses the highest standards of integrity, passion, and professionalism. Voted by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorneys and support staff members, the winner will have produced exceptional results on behalf of their clients, was seen as a mentor and coach to less experienced lawyers, generously served others outside the firm through bar or community involvement, made a meaningful effort to develop new business opportunities, and whose kindness, patience, and fairness inspired and motivated those around them to be better people and professionals.

The Elizabeth R. Olszewski Commitment Award will be given annually to an Associate in the firm who possesses an exemplary work ethic, dedication to the legal profession, and commitment to their own professional advancement. Voted by the firm's attorneys and support staff members, the winner will have been a valuable resource to firm Partnership, achieved exceptional results for clients on cases assigned, generously served others outside the firm through bar or community involvement, displayed a passion for the pursuit of legal knowledge, and demonstrated a positive attitude and wiliness to give of themselves for the advancement of the firm.

At a firm event on December 8, Chicago Managing Partner Patrick A. Salvi II was named the first winner of the Michael P. Schostok Excellence Award and Associate Heidi L. Wickstrom was honored as the first winner of the Elizabeth R. Olszewski Commitment Award.

"One of the greatest professional honors one can receive is when the people you work with every day recognize your dedication, integrity, and kindness." said TJ Saye, the firm's Chief Operating Officer. "Congratulations to Patrick and Heidi for emulating the namesakes of their individual awards. We are all very proud to call you our colleagues and friends."

Visit http://www.salvilaw.com or call (312) 372-1227 for more information about the firm and its attorneys.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/salvi_schostok_pritchard_honors_late_attorneys_michael_p_schostok_and_elizabeth_r_olszewski_with_new_excellence_awards/prweb19066464.htm