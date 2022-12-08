Attorney General Peterson Receives Kelley-Wyman Award

The Office of the Nebraska Attorney General is pleased to announce that Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is a recipient of this year’s Kelley-Wyman award from the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). NAAG announced the recipients of its annual awards during the organization’s annual Capital Forum event on Dec. 7th.

The Kelley-Wyman award is the most prestigious annual award given to an attorney general who has advanced the objectives of NAAG to benefit attorneys general across the nation. A panel of attorneys general chooses the recipient. Attorney General Karl Racine of the District of Columbia also received a Kelley-Wyman award this year.

Attorney General Peterson responded, “I am both humbled and honored to be given this award by my fellow attorneys general. The last eight years have been an absolute privilege to serve with such quality individuals. However, any acknowledgments received are only as a result of working with a great team of lawyers and staff in the Nebraska Department of Justice. It’s those people who I am deeply grateful for.”