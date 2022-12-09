Meeting You Where You Are – Helping You When It’s Needed the Most

The District’s Domestic Violence Intake Center Satellite Office in the heart of Anacostia is now open.

Located by the ‘Big Chair’ at 2041 Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southeast, the Domestic Violence Intake Center Satellite Office provides wrap-around services to everyone who walks through our doors.

The Center consists of a multi-pronged partnership that includes the District of Columbia Courts’ Domestic Violence Division, DC SAFE, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Legal Aid Society, and the D.C. Office of the Attorney General.

We are each committed to working together to help those that need it when help is needed the most.

Two decades ago, the partners first established a single-entry point center providing wrap-around services to victims of domestic violence directly in the East of the River community.

Operating out of United Medical Center since 2002, survivors were able to meet an advocate, make a police report, file for a protection order, participate in an emergency court hearing for a protection order remotely, and access victims’ benefits without travelling downtown.

The same is true today, only better.

Those that visit to file an order with the court today are now able to participate in a temporary protection hearing virtually from the Domestic Violence Intake Center Satellite Office in Anacostia.

The DC Courts spearheaded the relocation of the center and designed it to be secure, accessible, and capable of supporting various emergency remote hearings simultaneously to reduce wait-times.

The Court supports the center with grant funding from DC Government STOP Grant and the Department of Justice Office of Violence on Women’s Justice for Families Grant.

For more information you can call 202-879-1500, or you can just pop in. We are open Monday – Friday from 8:30am to 4:00pm at 2041 MLK Jr., Avenue, right by the Big Chair.