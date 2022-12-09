Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,297 in the last 365 days.

Public can comment on moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat season proposals beginning Dec. 13

Idaho Fish and Game will be setting new seasons for upcoming moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts in early 2023 and gathering public input on proposals starting on Dec. 13.

Hunters can easily review the proposals at the moose, sheep, goat proposals webpage once they're posted. Proposals are expected to be posted on Dec. 13 or shortly thereafter, and the comment period will run through Dec. 29 at 8 a.m. at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.

Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its Jan. 26 meeting in Boise. The application period for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts runs April 1-30.

The public comment process will also include meetings and open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below. Staff at some regions will host a meeting and provide an overview of their proposals, while others will hold office hours where people can stop in and talk to a biologist during that time. 

 

Panhandle Regional Office

2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene

Open House: Coeur D’Alene Regional Office

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public meeting: Ponderay Event Center

401 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

 

Clearwater Regional Office

3316 16th Street, Lewiston

Open House: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

 

Southwest Regional Office – Nampa

15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa

Public Meeting: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.

 

Southwest Regional Office – McCall

555 Deinhard Lane, McCall

Open house: on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 3-5 p.m.

 

Magic Valley Regional Office

324 South 417 E. Suite 1, Jerome

Open House: Thursday, Dec. 15, 3-7 p.m.

 

Southeast Regional Office

1345 Barton Road, Pocatello

Open House: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Upper Snake Regional Office

4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls

Open House: Thursday, Dec. 15, 3-7 p.m.

 

Salmon Regional Office

99 Highway 93 North. Salmon

Open House: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 4-6 p.m.

You just read:

Public can comment on moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat season proposals beginning Dec. 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.