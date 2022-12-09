Everything Finance Expo: Event for Finance, Blockchain and Real Estate launches

Everything Finance Expo Logo

An event covering Real Estate, Blockchain, Web 3, Metaverse, NFT, Traditional Finance to be held at The Expo, World Market Center

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in the US, an event is happening that covers Traditional Finance, Blockchain, Web 3, Metaverse, NFT, and Real Estate all together under one place.

The Everything Finance Expo addresses the future where Web 3, Defi, Blockchain and Real Estate meets. Unlike other technology events, the tradeshow would showcase the full capability of Metaverse where some attendees and speakers would be live on the Metaverse. Also, you can learn how to invest safely into Blockchain and how to incorporate it into your business. Real Estate which is a key component in the economy would be heavily featured as well by leading businesses.

The organizers promise to have companies with the latest technologies, services, products and platforms to turn around business productivity and ensure you are ready for the future whilst highlighting futuristic trends which would be showcased in the Futuristic Lounge.

There are also some experts in various niches that would be Keynote Speakers delivering presentation to help integrate this trends into your business. Plus lots of amazing networking opportunities.

The Everything Finance Expo covers topics such as: Cryptocurrencies, Web 3, NFT, Blockchain, Metaverse, Investment House, Banking, Security, Exchange & Clearing house, Payment processing, Internet provider, Tax & Accounting, Insurance, Marketplace/Platforms, Gaming, AR/VR, AI, IoT, .Net, and Lending

The Everything Finance Expo brings together attendees with job titles such as: Developers, CEO, VP, Brokers, COO, CTO, C-Suite Execs, Blockchain Enthusiasts, Investors and real Estate professionals.

Jotia Group is a B2B tradeshow organizer with intent to revolutionize the tradeshow industry and with the launch of Everything Finance Expo in Las Vegas to be held at The Expo, World Market Center, Las Vegas, NV. On the 13th & 14th September 2023, there are plans to expand into the Asia and Europe markets.