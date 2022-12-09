A race against time, schoolchildren should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible

MACAU, December 9 - In order to cope with the changes of COVID-19, be responsible for schoolchildren’s health and race against time to fight the disease, there is an urgent need for having schoolchildren vaccinated. The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) and the Health Bureau continue to promote COVID-19 vaccination for schoolchildren in order to reduce the risk of severe illness and death. Through vaccination outreach programmes, schoolchildren can be vaccinated in school, or during the special vaccination sessions in the community, “Schoolchildren Vaccination Day” in Macau Forum at weekends and in the holidays. It is convenient for parents to vaccinate their schoolchildren who have not been given vaccination against COVID-19.

The DSEDJ indicates that it takes at least two weeks for the body to develop sufficient immunity against COVID-19 after vaccination. Parents have to seize the opportunity to have their schoolchildren vaccinated either through school arrangements or making a vaccination appointment at weekends and in the holidays in December. Besides, parents should pay attention to the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines, vaccinate their schoolchildren in different locations according to the age, different dosage forms and doses. For details, please scan the QR code and complete the "Informed Consent Form for Inoculation of Novel Coronavirus Vaccine" to complete the appointment. On the day of vaccination, schoolchildren have to be accompanied by a parent / legal guardian and the identity documents of the child, the parent / legal guardian need to be presented.