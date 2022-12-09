UM research team puts forward three suggestions for coping with new situation of COVID-19 epidemic prevention

MACAU, December 9 - As the pathogenicity of the new Omicron strain has decreased significantly, many cities in mainland China and neighbouring regions of Macao have been adjusting their epidemic prevention strategies accordingly. In view of this, the COVID-19 research team of the University of Macau (UM) has put forward three suggestions for coping with the new situation of epidemic prevention and control in Macao.

According to the team, in order to cope with the new situation, it is necessary for all parties to work together and actively cooperate with the government's epidemic prevention arrangements. Firstly, as the risk of infection in the community is likely to increase, it is recommended that those who have not received primary vaccination series or booster shots, especially members of key populations such as the elderly and patients with chronic diseases, should receive vaccination as soon as possible. Drawing on the experience of Hong Kong, the vast majority of deaths from COVID-19 were among people aged 60 or above who had not received vaccination for the virus. In order to be fully prepared, elderly who have not received COVID-19 vaccines should be vaccinated as soon as possible for protection. In addition, according to the research data from the fifth wave of the epidemic in Hong Kong, the efficacy of three doses against both severe disease and death is about 98 per cent among people aged 60 or above, whether they be inactivated vaccines or mRNA vaccines. For optimal protection, elderly people and all eligible individuals should receive booster shots as early as possible in accordance with existing guidelines. Research data also suggests that the mRNA vaccine offers better protection as a booster.

Secondly, rapid antigen tests (RAT) should be adopted as an alternative to nucleic acid tests to reduce the flow of people and the risk of infection in the public. Requirements for nucleic acid testing are currently being relaxed in mainland China and RAT is an important alternative, particularly for high-risk populations and those at risk of developing severe disease. If people show symptoms of infection, they can do a RAT first. If the epidemic continues to develop, it may reach a peak in transmission, putting pressure on the healthcare system. Home isolation of people with mild symptoms or asymptomatic infection is necessary to slow the development of the epidemic and lower the pressure on the healthcare system by reducing the flow of people and crowd gatherings. Since the vast majority of people with mild symptoms or asymptomatic infection have low medical needs and can be managed using telemedicine or through community-based outpatient clinics, medical resources can be reserved for the most vulnerable people. Triage measures should also be adopted to reduce the pressure on the healthcare system and prevent an acute shortage of medical resources within a short period of time.

Thirdly, authorities should refine medical emergency response plans. (1) Protection for vulnerable populations should be strengthened. Elderly, children, patients with chronic diseases are among the populations with a relatively weak immunity system. The needs of pregnant women and patients with acute illnesses must be also addressed. It is, therefore, important to know the number of people of particular concerns in the area so that medical resources can be allocated precisely. (2) The workflow within the healthcare system should also be refined. Hospitals and health centres in Macao should play their part and devise different plans to protect different populations. Patients with acute and serious illnesses should call 999 while ordinary patients should contact health centres, as patient classification and triage can help to avoid the running out of resources. In addition, relevant services should be provided to safeguard the medial needs of people in their daily lives, so that they would not need to panic when requiring medical assistance. (3) The SAR government should actively improve its contingency plan for large-scale epidemic outbreaks. If the city enters a new phase of epidemic prevention and control, the government, depending on the severity of the outbreak, may introduce measures to reduce the flow of people and crowd gatherings, such as the suspension of classes and major events, in order to slow down the development of the outbreak.

According to the research team, thanks to the support of the central government and the effective epidemic prevention measures implemented by the SAR governments over the past three years, Macao has weathered the impact of the highly pathogenic original COVID-19 strain and its Delta variant and the lives and health of Macao residents have been safeguarded. The general public have to understand that the combat against the epidemic is now moving to a new stage. While Macao residents must take epidemic prevention seriously, they also need to adjust their expectations accordingly and help their family members relieve their psychological stress caused by COVID-19. Behind the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control lies the determination to put people’s lives first and foremost. As long as all sectors of the community are united in the combat against the epidemic, Macao will usher in a new stage of economic and social development on the basis of the wellbeing of its residents.