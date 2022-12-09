Light up Macao 2022 dazzles various districts and attracts local and visiting spectators

MACAU, December 9 - 【DST】Promotional video for Light up Macao 2022

“Light up Macao 2022” is unveiled tonight (9 December), weaving a symphony of splendid light decorations and mapping shows through integration across “tourism +” for a dazzling winter. A multitude of local and visiting spectators enjoy the light artistry, which will be a boon for the nighttime and community economy.

Boost nighttime and community economy

Macao Government Tourism Office keeps promoting the concerted development of “tourism +” and steering the community tourism and economy forward, as well as present a diversity of spectacular events and activities to enrich what Macao has to offer as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Held from 9 December 2022 to 1 January 2023, Light up Macao 2022 dazzles 28 locations across eight districts as follows: Northern District, Central District, Praia do Manduco District, Nam Van District, Zona Nova de Aterros do Porto Exterior (NAPE), Taipa, Cotai District and Coloane. The extravaganza will widen the choice of nighttime entertainment, lead more visitors into different communities for sightseeing and spending, create economic benefits for small and medium enterprises, and invigorate the nighttime and community economy.

Innovate continuously and deepen integration of “tourism +”

Through integration of “tourism +”, Light up Macao 2022 weaves together public art and innovative technology. There is an array of light installations, interactive games, projection mapping shows and light decorations under different themes including “Immersion · Metaverse”, “World Heritage · Aesthetics”, “Instant Travel · Nature”, “Virtual & Reality · Quantum”, “Mystery · Fiesta”, “Romance · Winter” and “Leisure · Space”. Held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at night, the event emits the city’s glow as a cultural destination.

Partner with integrated resorts to expand event coverage

As event partners for the first time, the six integrated resorts in Macao set up light installations at their facilities and project light shows upon the facades of their buildings in Macao and Cotai District, which expands the event’s coverage. The various light arts are available for enjoyment on different schedules. For more information, please visit the website for Light up Macao 2022 (lum.macaotourism.gov.mo).

Local, Mainland and overseas teams present mapping shows

The teams from Macao, Shanghai, Hengqin and Portugal are presenting mapping shows to widen the creative exchange. The four mapping shows take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the last show starting at 9:50 p.m. per night:

The best local work chosen through the call for public submissions of 3D mapping entries, “Creative City and Charming Town”, is projected upon the façade of China Products Company at Largo do Pagode do Bazar; The team from Shanghai — a UNESCO Creative City of Design — presents “Frozen Bloom” at Macao Science Center; The Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin presents “Tale of Interurban” at Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa; The team from Portugal presents “The Starting Point of Integration” at the Chapel of St. Francis Xavier in Coloane. Because of the pandemic situation, the Portuguese team cannot come to Macao. Its production has been passed online to the local event coordinator that provides equipment and technical assistance for projection mapping.

For more information, please visit the website for Light up Macao 2022 (lum.macaotourism.gov.mo) or follow MGTO on WeChat (MGTOweixin).

Pandemic prevention measures

A range of pandemic prevention measures are adopted for Light up Macao 2022. Entrances and exits are set up for the designated event areas with implementation of crowd management. According to the actual situation on site, audience can line up for admission and are required to present their Macao Health Code in green, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, in addition to wearing a mask throughout the time on site. MGTO will closely monitor the pandemic situation and rigorously comply with Health Bureau’s pertinent guidelines to make prompt arrangements in accord.