Friends of Education Built on the TES Momentum to Advance Advocacy

New York, 5 December 2022: At the end-of-year gathering, the Group of Friends for Education and Lifelong Learning recapped on the progress achieved and committed to reinvigorate its members’ engagement in advancing advocacy on the global commitments to education made at the Transforming Education Summit



Concluding ‘a plentiful year for education’ for the Group with unprecedented mobilization against growing and emerging global challenges, H.E. Mr Jakub Kulhánek, Permanent Representative of the Czech Republic to the UN and Chair, recalled the achievements spanning from advocacy at the International Day for Education, the Commission on the Status on Women as well as Transforming Education Summit. He underscored the enlargement of the Group as a positive moment with commitments from new members to position education at the center of the global agenda

Welcoming the diplomats, Mr. Eliot Minchenberg, Director of the UNESCO Liaison Office in New York and Representative to the United Nations, further highlighted the contribution of the Group in the Transforming Education Summit held in September 2022. In this vein, he urged them to spear no efforts and build on the momentum of the Summit. Taking forward the common vision, members should strengthen support for Summit’s follow-up progress. In this exercise, he confirmed UNESCO’s supporting role in leveraging its convening power to ascertain the centrality of education for Our Common Agenda.

To share recent updates, Mr. Leonardo Garnier, UNSG Special Adviser for the Transforming Education Summit, recapped the main outcomes of the Summit, shedding light on how they could be taken forward in future UN inter-governmental processes, in particular through integration the Summit of the Future in 2024. He also introduced the follow-up strategy centered on five pillars and the forthcoming institutional arrangements, demonstrating a comprehensive overview of the steps forward.

Additionally, Mr. Bohrene Chakroun, Director of the Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems of UNESCO, spotlighted the main outcomes of the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) that took place in November in Uzbekistan, including the adoption of Tashkent Declaration which provides guiding principles and strategies for the urgent transformation of ECCE. Stressing the ongoing challenges for ECCE, he shared his insights on how Member States, international community, non-governmental stakeholders, and UN entities can make commitments to transforming ECCE, further advancing sustainable development and peace.

Referring to the intergovernmental discussions and initiatives at the UN, Mr. Chinuukhei Bat-erdene, Deputy Permanent Representative of Mongolia to the United Nations, briefed on two significant resolutions on education entitled “Literacy for life: shaping future agendas” and “Education for Democracy” facilitated by his mission at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly. The Resolution on literacy is adopted by consensus, which highlighted the need for inclusive and equitable quality education, as well as underlined the importance of digital development and the role of teachers, further urging Governments and international development partners to take collective actions for greater impacts on improving quality youth and adult literacy and basic education in times of crisis and beyond.

Followed by interactive discussions on the Group’s positioning and strategic engagement in 2023 at the UNHQs, the members of the Groups actively shared their national initiatives, commitments, and insights on advancing the transformation of education systems as well as their enthusiasm towards mobilizing the international community for transformative and quality education.

