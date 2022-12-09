Museum of Ice Cream’s legen-dairy Pinkmas celebration arrives in Chicago with new ways to celebrate the holiday season
The immersive experience runs through the holiday season with limited time treats, engaging activations and festive crafts
For legen-dairy fun and unique treats at every turn, Museum of Ice Cream Chicago is the only spot to experience the most wonderful time of year at the sweetest place on earth!”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Museum of Ice Cream’s annual Pinkmas celebration has kicked off in Chicago, and runs through Monday, January 9, 2023. Visitors will add a little sprinkle of joy to their holiday as they embark on a magical journey across more than 13,000 square feet of delicious treats, festive crafts, a larger-than-life snow globe, and much more! The Pinkmas experience will be filled with interactive moments and limited-time activations as guests sprinkle all the way through MOIC’s Pinkmas tree forest, build a take-home paper gingerbread house as part of the craft activity, and sample all the flavors that celebrate the spirit of the season.
Visitors are invited to attend with friends and loved ones in their pink’est holiday looks to create new traditions and celebrate their own. Upon arrival, one and all will warm their mittens with pink hot chocolate before exploring a magical gingerbread town. Scoops of all ages and flavors will remember what it’s like to be a kid, as they step inside MOIC’s first-ever life-sized snow globe and capture that perfect pic for this season’s holiday card! All Pinkmas ticket holders will enjoy unlimited ice cream treats, including pink peppermint soft serve topped with a maraschino cherry, red cotton candy, hard scoops with candy cane sprinkles, "milk" and cookies soft serve with chocolate chip cookie bites, and MOIC Chicago's signature hotdog treat.
The MOIC Cafe will also offer a selection of seasonal cocktails and treats celebrating the flavors of the season. When purchasing tickets, guests can add on boozy shakes, signature scoops, sundaes, and more to receive a sweet discount! After a dip in MOIC’s world-famous Sprinkle Pool, visitors can indulge in a Gingerbread Milkshake topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and a festive gingerbread cookie or warm up with Mulled Apple Cider made with Fireball, apple cider and red wine. For something more classic, melt into MOIC’s world-famous Sprinkle Pool Sundae overflowing with a choice of three scoops, caramel, whipped cream, and Pinkmas-inspired sprinkles. For legen-dairy fun and unique treats at every turn, Museum of Ice Cream is the only spot to experience the most wonderful time of year at the sweetest place on earth!
TICKET SALES
Museum of I-Scream Chicago is open Thursday through Monday, and is located at The Shops at Tribune Tower at 435 N. Michigan Ave. Limited tickets for Pinkmas are priced from $25-$44, and are free for children aged 2 and below. Tickets can be reserved through January 9, 2023 at museumoficecream.com/book-chicago. For more updates and announcements, sign up for Museum of Ice Cream’s newsletter at museumoficecream.com/getthelatestscoop and follow along at @museumoficecream.
ABOUT MOIC
Museum of Ice Cream transforms concepts and dreams into spaces that provoke imagination and creativity. MOIC is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and imagination through the universal power of ice cream. Museum of Ice Cream is a Figure8 brand.
