From raw data to rich visual stories, Cartovista launches an interactive story map for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

2022 Qatar World Cup Interactive Real-time Digital Story Map

Cartovista is looking to disrupt the 40 Billion dollar global interactive digital story mapping industry with a new Cloud-based platform.

CartoVista greatly enhances our capabilities to create high-quality interactive maps for all the city departments and our regional partners.” — Mike Noon, GIS / Planning Technician, City of St-Thomas, Ontario.

GATINEAU, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cartovista is announcing the upcoming launch of a new SaaS-based digital story mapping platform that brings together media, data visualization, and cartography to create intuitive data visualizations, sophisticated web presentations, and rich interactive maps in the cloud. The app is now available for beta testing and will launch in February 2023.One of the challenges that cities and local governments face is that their data is not accessible to end users in a usable fashion. Unfortunately, many communities provide static material that cannot be leveraged to create presentations that tell a story. CartoVista empowers organizations to overcome these communication challenges by creating meaningful stories and impactful interactive map presentations.Cartovista enables elected officials, city councillors, urban planners, and tourism officials to- Improve the integration and access to data;- Communicate visually and answer planning and development-related questions easily;- Analyze and share information efficiently for better planning and management of services;- Be up and running in as little as one hour, with little IT support.“CartoVista greatly enhances our capabilities to create high-quality interactive maps for all the city departments and our regional partners.” Mike Noon, GIS / Planning Technician, City of St-Thomas, Ontario.The market for digital story maps in the government, geoscience, insurance and geomarketing industries is estimated to be $40 B USD globally. One example of the power that interactive mapping solutions can bring in crafting rich, visual stories is Cartovista’s 2022 World Cup Story Map . The interactive map provides fans with up-to-date information on:- The Knockout Stage. As the Knockout Stage unfolds, the results and which teams make it to the Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Final are presented in real-time.- The Group Stage qualifications. Who’s in, who’s out? The map enables fans to visualize at a glance which teams have made it to the Knockout Stage.- The Group repartition and points. Users can go back to the Group Stage and click to view the different groups and the point score of each team on the map.“Cartovista is a unique interactive mapping solution. We deployed our information with extraordinary efficiency and speed. Cartovista allowed us to create 8 complete interactive atlases from socio-demographic and economic statistics to social development, mobility, environment and waste management in a very simple way” Bruno Labonté, Geomatics and Information Technology Coordinator, Quebec Metropolitan CommunityCartovista’s subscription services start at $59 USD/Month for a basic plan. Cartovista is offering a no-obligation, 14-day free trial. To learn more visit Cartovista.com.

Creating a powerful map in less than 2 minutes