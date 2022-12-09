Kelowna residents can take Mexico shores by storm this winter with convenient Sunwing flights to Cancun and Mazatlán, starting this December

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing predicts more sun, sand and vacation adventures for Okanagan residents this winter season with returning flights to sought-after shores in Mexico. Starting mid-December, frequent flyers, annual vacationers and everyone in between can stay and play at a wide variety of all inclusive resorts in Cancun and Mazatlán with weekly direct routes from Kelowna International Airport lighting the way.



“Our customers in the Okanagan region can explore the depths of Mexico this winter with weekly flights to the popular beach destinations of Cancun and Mazatlán on board Sunwing Airlines,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “From white and golden beaches to iconic attractions, exciting excursions and thriving downtown cores rich with culture, plus our curated selection of all inclusive resorts designed for every travel style, each destination offers a curated vacation experience we’re thrilled to offer our guests travelling out of Kelowna International Airport, where they can get the vacations they want at a great price.”

“We are very excited to see Sunwing return to Kelowna International Airport and once again provide Okanagan residents with direct flights to sun destinations, such as Cancun and Mazatlán,” adds Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport Director.

Sunwing will be offering weekly flights from Kelowna to Cancun on Thursdays starting on December 15, 2022 until April 13, 2023, and weekly flights to Mazatlán on Fridays starting on December 16, 2022 until April 14, 2023.

One of the most popular destinations for southern vacations, Cancun continues to be in high demand for its sun, sand and local flavour this winter, all of which customers can discover from Sandos Playacar as their home base. Guests can enjoy one of its nine pools, the pampering spa, daily themed beach parties and easy access to shopping and culture in downtown Playa del Carmen nearby. Vacationers can also take advantage of great last-minute deals when they head to Pacific Mexico this holiday season, including up to 27% in savings when they celebrate the new year at the sparkling pools or on-site water park, or dining on Italian, Mexican and international cuisine at Riu Emerald Bay in Mazatlán.

Plus, on now until December 16, 2022, customers in the Okanagan can book during Sunwing’s 12 Days of Getaways event and gain access to incredible savings up to $1,500 per couple on packages to Pacific Mexico destinations, BOGO deals on flights and more, plus exciting giveaways and the coveted chance to win one of two free all inclusive vacations, including a stay for two at Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort, one of the best new resorts to call the tropics home this winter.

Residents can get more value on their tropical getaways when they add one of Sunwing’s exclusive Worry Free* coverage options to their booking, offering more change and cancellation protection and more peace of mind for the winter season.

