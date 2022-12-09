Public can comment on moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat season proposals beginning Dec. 13
Idaho Fish and Game will be setting new seasons for upcoming moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts in early 2023 and gathering public input on proposals starting on Dec. 13.
Hunters can easily review the proposals at the moose, sheep, goat proposals webpage once they're posted. Proposals are expected to be posted on Dec. 13 or shortly thereafter, and the comment period will run through Dec. 29 at 8 a.m. at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.
Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its Jan. 26 meeting in Boise. The application period for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts runs April 1-30.
The public comment process will also include meetings and open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below. Staff at some regions will host a meeting and provide an overview of their proposals, while others will hold office hours where people can stop in and talk to a biologist during that time.
Panhandle Regional Office
2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene
Open House: Coeur D’Alene Regional Office
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Public meeting: Ponderay Event Center
401 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Regional Office
3316 16th Street, Lewiston
Open House: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Southwest Regional Office – Nampa
15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa
Public Meeting: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.
Southwest Regional Office – McCall
555 Deinhard Lane, McCall
Open house: on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 3-5 p.m.
Magic Valley Regional Office
324 South 417 E. Suite 1, Jerome
Open House: Thursday, Dec. 15, 3-7 p.m.
Southeast Regional Office
1345 Barton Road, Pocatello
Open House: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Upper Snake Regional Office
4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls
Open House: Thursday, Dec. 15, 3-7 p.m.
Salmon Regional Office
99 Highway 93 North. Salmon
Open House: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 4-6 p.m.