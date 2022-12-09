CFSC-OPEC is pleased to welcome Michel Langelier as its new Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) welcomes the support and expertise of its new Executive Director, Michel Langelier.

“As an organization helping schools, not-for-profit organizations and individuals at risk of digital exclusion to adopt the technology and skills they need to thrive in our society, CFSC-OPEC is pleased to welcome Michel, whose expertise reflects our objectives of inclusion and social responsibility,” said Kathleen Diga, Board Chair of CFSC-OPEC.

Prior to joining CFSC-OPEC, Mr. Langelier built a long track record in managing pan-Canadian organizations, including more recently AIoT Canada, an industrial cluster dedicated to accelerating the adoption of AI (artificial Intelligence) and IoT (internet of things).

For more than 25 years, M. Langelier has been at the helm of institutes and learning societies, including the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering and the ADRIQ (Association pour le dévelopment de la recherche et de l’innovation pour le Québec). He also led the CEFRIO, a research center with the mandate of facilitating the development and use of digital technology in industry and in various spheres of society. This research center published several studies about the “digital iniquities” and were instrumental to Quebec policy makers in addressing those issues.

Trained as a coach, Michel has accompanied more than a hundred companies, associations, and groups in the implementation of strategies and business plans throughout his career.

“We believe that Michel will help the organization further elevate its focus on inclusiveness while fulfilling its important mandate of supporting Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada digital inclusion and economic participation programs”, added Kathleen Diga.

About CFSC

Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005 in support of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada digital inclusion and economic participation programs. CFSC-OPEC’s services stand in four pillars - marketing and communications, partnership development, project management, and strategic planning.

Julie Brouard CFSC-OPEC 514-793-8073 julie.brouard@cfsc-opec.org