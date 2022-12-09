Bowling Green Police Denounced: Protecting Carolyn Bryant and Arresting Black Panther during Emmett Till Demonstration
EINPresswire.com/ -- EVENT: News Conference
DATE/TIME: Monday – December 12, 2022 – 12Noon
LOCATION: Bowling Green Police Department
911 Kentucky Street – Bowling Green, KY 42101
CONTACT: 301-513-5445 attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
TEXT: 850.322.8725
MEDIA: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com
A news conference will be held on Monday, December 12th (12 Noon) at the Bowling Green Police Department to respond to Saturday’s police actions at the Emmett Till demonstration held on December 3rd at Carolyn Bryant’s home located at 1040 Shive Lane.
Police seized and arrested a leading member of the New Black Panther Party and yet failed to take any action against Carolyn Bryant at all. In fact, police vigorously protect Bryant, the 88-year-old Caucasian woman at the center of Till’s 1955 murder and at the center of the demonstrators' desires for justice.
Organizers will call for the immediate release of Najee Muhammad, national prime minister of the New Black Panther Party.
Organizers will also canvas the city spreading the word about Carolyn Bryant's unwanted presence in Bowling Green. All residents are becoming increasingly alarmed about the white supremacist's presence at the Ashton Parc Apartments and the bad image this gives Kentucky. Organizers will also respond to death threats and the threats to kill the demonstrators in a mass shooting last Saturday.
Please do not miss this news conference.
#CarolynBryantProtected #NajeeArrested #FreeNajee #Justice4Till
Malik Shabazz
DATE/TIME: Monday – December 12, 2022 – 12Noon
LOCATION: Bowling Green Police Department
911 Kentucky Street – Bowling Green, KY 42101
CONTACT: 301-513-5445 attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
TEXT: 850.322.8725
MEDIA: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com
A news conference will be held on Monday, December 12th (12 Noon) at the Bowling Green Police Department to respond to Saturday’s police actions at the Emmett Till demonstration held on December 3rd at Carolyn Bryant’s home located at 1040 Shive Lane.
Police seized and arrested a leading member of the New Black Panther Party and yet failed to take any action against Carolyn Bryant at all. In fact, police vigorously protect Bryant, the 88-year-old Caucasian woman at the center of Till’s 1955 murder and at the center of the demonstrators' desires for justice.
Organizers will call for the immediate release of Najee Muhammad, national prime minister of the New Black Panther Party.
Organizers will also canvas the city spreading the word about Carolyn Bryant's unwanted presence in Bowling Green. All residents are becoming increasingly alarmed about the white supremacist's presence at the Ashton Parc Apartments and the bad image this gives Kentucky. Organizers will also respond to death threats and the threats to kill the demonstrators in a mass shooting last Saturday.
Please do not miss this news conference.
#CarolynBryantProtected #NajeeArrested #FreeNajee #Justice4Till
Malik Shabazz
BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE
+1 301-513-5445
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other