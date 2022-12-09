Submit Release
THE URBAN LEAGUE LAUNCHES ITS EQUITY INSTITUTE WITH THE SUPPORT OF JPMORGAN CHASE AND OTHERS

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban League of Greater Cleveland (ULGC) with the support of JPMorgan Chase and other key sponsors, launched its Equity Institute Thursday, December 8 with a symposium at the Hilton North Downtown Cleveland.

"The Urban League is in a unique position and time in history, to be a pivotal player in the Race, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and ESG spaces," said ULGC President & CEO Marsha A. Mockabee. "We are receiving unprecedented requests for thought leadership, technical assistance, and best practices, from across various systems in our community. To position ourselves as credible leaders in the space, we knew it was appropriate to establish a center that would codify our efforts."

JPMorgan Chase's $125,000 philanthropic investment into the Equity Institute will help create pathways for individuals, groups, and organizations to have a dedicated institute that provides strategic advising, education, training, skill development, and consulting services in the areas of DEI and ESG.

"Businesses have a responsibility to help solve challenges facing the customers and communities it serves, and that includes addressing long-standing racial and economic inequities," said David Allen, Market Team Lead for Northern Ohio at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "This investment will help businesses and community partners in Northeast Ohio close the racial wealth divide creating meaningful, lasting, and equitable change in the market."

Along with JPMorgan Chase, other key sponsors are First Energy, OhioMeansJobs|Cleveland-Cuyahoga County, Greater Cleveland Partnership, and Team NEO.

"The National Urban League (NUL) is pleased that the Urban League of Greater Cleveland is the first to launch this Equity Institute and serve as a model for people across the country, as to how you go about making equity a part of your organizational structure," said Dr. Christopher Metzler, NUL SVP, Corporate Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Contact: Betty J. Halliburton/ULGC Marketing Manager
440-822-8949 or bhalliburton@ulcleveland.org

SOURCE Urban League of Greater Cleveland

