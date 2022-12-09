Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,250 in the last 365 days.

Poopshkin and The Christmas Tree Music Video Premiere on YouTube December 9 at 7 am PST

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poopshkin is back with his second animated music video, Poopshkin and The Christmas Tree. A Spanish version, Poopshkin y el árbol de Navidad, will be released simultaneously. The music videos premiere on YouTube December 9 at 7 am PST.

A little blue shovel

The music video is based on the book, Poopshkin and The Christmas Tree, available on Amazon Kindle or paperback and Apple iBooks. The original book's poetry featured "a little blue shovel." Co-Author Rob Nokes wrote additional lyrics to expand upon the concept.

Poopshkin's Mother shares with him a little blue shovel and a childhood memory of planting a baby tree. They sadly discover that her tree was cut down. She then shares a book of knowledge with him so that he can grow a baby tree. The song features Poopshkin's friends and family with unique depictions (no spoilers).

The Director, Kristina Nokes, commented, "The story is about the bond between a mother and her adopted child. Poopshkin is a sweet, kind boy, and this music video is more representative of his character, as seen in his books. His first music video was silly."

Animation has proven to be more successful for Poopshkin as his first music video; I'm a Poopshkin, currently has 29,461 views on YouTube. Poopshkin is a term of endearment, as heard on the TV show Hogan's Heroes in the late 1960s.

Poopshkin's nine books are available on Amazon and Apple for purchase; Hamlet, The Art of Help, Poopshkin in the Crystal Ball, The Land of Knowledge, Life Is About Sharing, The Crutches Did It, Poopshkin and The Sandcastle, Poopshkin and Nobody's Candy, and Poopshkin and The Christmas Tree.

Poopshkin™ is a Trademark of Iraida Henderson, Kristina Nokes, and Rob Nokes.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poopshkin and The Christmas Tree🎄
https://youtu.be/M3WC8Zdfuf0 

Poopshkin y el árbol de Navidad🎄
https://youtu.be/EwJDzWCa9jA

Poopshkin Website
https://poopshkin.com/ 

Poopshkin Books on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098KR9NTB 

CONTACT:    
KRISTINA NOKES
310-857-8545
350376@EMAIL4PR.COM 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poopshkin-and-the-christmas-tree-music-video-premiere-on-youtube-december-9-at-7-am-pst-301699349.html

SOURCE Poopshkin, Kristina Nokes, Director

You just read:

Poopshkin and The Christmas Tree Music Video Premiere on YouTube December 9 at 7 am PST

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.