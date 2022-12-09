PennDOT and Community Partners Share Older Driver Safety and Transportation Resources

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA), and the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office held an education session today at the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) Erie West Senior Center to share information on safe driving and public transportation services.



The free program, which was held in connection with Older Driver Safety Awareness Week that concludes today, gave seniors a chance to learn ways they can stay sharp behind the wheel and how to acquire a free bus pass through EMTA.

Attendees were also given information on the Yellow Dot program, which places a yellow dot decal in a motorist's rear window so, in the event of a crash, first responders are alerted to check the glove compartment to access vital information that would be needed to give appropriate medical attention.

"We want to provide proper support to mature drivers so they can stay safe behind the wheel and continue to enjoy the freedom they receive from driving," said Geoffrey Crankshaw of the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office. "Events like these give us a chance to also share other options for those unable to drive so they can maintain the mobility they have become accustomed to."

For older drivers to maintain safe driving habits, PennDOT recommends taking a Basic Mature Driver Improvement Course from a certified course instructor. Upon completion of the course and the three-year refresher classes, senior drivers are eligible for a 5% discount on their auto insurance.

As drivers age, there are some warning signs to look for to help determine when it may be appropriate to limit driving or stop driving altogether. Some examples of these warning signs include slowed response to unexpected situations, frequent "close calls," feeling uncomfortable, nervous, or fearful when driving, getting lost, difficulty staying in the proper lane of traffic, and trouble paying attention to signals, road signs, and pavement markings.

For seniors who are still able to drive, PennDOT offers the following tips to stay safe:

Have regular eye and medical exams.

Limit nighttime driving and try to avoid looking directly into headlights of approaching vehicles.

Avoid stressful driving situations such as rush hour travel, driving at night or driving in bad weather.

Avoid taking medications before driving. Many medications — prescription and over-the-counter — cause drowsiness and can affect driving ability.

Make sure your driver's seat and mirrors are properly adjusted prior to beginning a trip.

Maintain a safe speed and look ahead.

Always keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you. A four second gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you is recommended.

When driving long distances, especially in winter, call ahead for weather and road condition updates.

For seniors who decide to limit or stop driving, Pennsylvania provides transportation alternatives, including a wide range of low-cost shared-ride and free public transit programs.

Individuals who are 65 or older can sign up for the Senior Identification Card, which allows an individual to ride any EMTA "e" bus for free.

"EMTA is proud to provide safe, reliable, and convenient transportation services in Erie County, regardless of age. We are fortunate to have the support of many elected officials and funding through the Pennsylvania Lottery to allow 65 years or older Pennsylvanians to ride our buses for free," said EMTA Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Peterson.

More information on EMTA's services and routes can be found at www.ride-the-e.com. A full listing of public transit options in all counties is available by visiting gis.penndot.gov/transitmap/.

For more information on older driver safety, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/safety.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

