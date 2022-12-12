Omdia tech analysts to judge Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers @ CES 2023

Omdia Logo ShowStoppers logo

LONDON, UK, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omdia, https://omdia.tech.informa.com/, the global research leader, today announced that its analysts will return to host and judge the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers® at CES, https://www.showstoppers.com, the press event during CES that kicks off the new year in tech for work, home and play.

The judges from Omdia will evaluate new consumer electronics, smart home and robotics, mobility, fitness and health, and productivity and other products introduced during ShowStoppers, to be held Thursday, 5 Jan. 2023, 6-10 p.m., at Bellagio Hotel, Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV., USA.

“With the first post-pandemic CES, we expect the floodgates to open and many new products and ideas to be on show in January 2023. ShowStoppers is always the venue for the newest and freshest ideas, so it will be an exciting event,” Said Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV, Omdia.

About the awards

The Omdia Technology Innovation Awards distinguishes ingenuity and innovation exhibited by companies and products at ShowStoppers @ CES. This year’s awards will recognize the most innovative products in these categories:

• Home & Personal Entertainment (includes AR, VR & gaming)

• Smart Home & Robotics (includes drones and smart appliances)

• Mobile Computing (includes cell phones, accessories and tablets)

• Fitness, health and well-being (includes air quality sensors/sanitizers)

• Productivity (includes work from home)

• Portable power and outdoor solar utilities

• Omdia Judges Choice Award

The judges are renowned Omdia analysts, including:

• Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV

• Jusy Hong, Senior Research Manager, Mobile Devices

• Patrick Horner, Practice Manager, Home

• Emir Lasic, Senior Analyst, Home Appliances

• Ken Park, Senior Research Manager, TV & ProAV

• Jack Narcotta, Senior Principal Analyst, Smart Home

• TC Goh, Senior Analyst, Consumer Electronics

“Technology is evolving rapidly as we move past the challenges of the Covid pandemic,” said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. “We can’t wait to see and hear what the world-class experts at Omdia discover as they explore the new products and services for daily life ad business that the exhibiting companies tell us they will launch at ShowStoppers.”

Award application process

Companies exhibiting at ShowStoppers can apply for an award and obtain more detailed information by visiting http://awards.showstoppers.com/

Companies may submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for the Omdia Technology Innovation Awards. Omdia and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards.

