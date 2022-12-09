Cell and Tissue Preservation Market Size is Expanding at USD 9.54 Bn By 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global cell and tissue preservation market size was estimated at USD 3.95 billion in 2022 and it is projected to surpass around USD 9.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.6% between 2022 to 2030.

The rising number of biobanks across the globe is another major factor behind the burgeoning growth of the global cell and tissue preservation market. The surging prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and range of various malignancies is positively impacting the market growth across the globe. The rising developments in the software and hardware technologies used in the biobanks and hospitals for preservation of cells and tissues has propelled the demand for the cell and tissue preservation.

Report Highlights

Based on type, the tissue segment dominated the global market in 2022. The rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, injuries, and age-related diseases among the population is propelling the demand for the cell and tissue preservation to be used in the development of regenerative medicines. Furthermore, the rising demand for the organ transplant is another prominent driver of this segment that has led to the dominance of the tissues segment.





By application, the therapeutics segment led the global cell and tissue preservation market, accounting for a market share of around 43% in 2022. The rising demand for the cell and tissue preservation in the development of various therapeutics for the treatment of numerous chronic and lifestyle diseases has led to the growth of this segment across the globe.





Based on the product, the equipment segment dominated the market in 2022. The increased adoption of various equipment among the researchers for conducting research on DNA, plasma, tissues, and stem cells has propelled the growth of this segment in the past few years.





By end user, the biobanks segment garnered a revenue share of over 69.5% and dominated the market in 2022. The growing number of biobanks across the globe and the rising penetration of the virtual biobanks has led to the dominance of this segment. The biobanks is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.





Regional Snapshot

North America was the dominant cell and tissue preservation market in 2022. The increased investments in the research, drug discovery, drug development, and in the advancements in the healthcare facilities has fueled the market growth. The higher prevalence of diseases has led to the higher healthcare expenditure and the development of advanced healthcare facilities along with the improved access to it. Furthermore, the presence of several number of biobanks and the rapid emergence of virtual biobanks in the region is expected to further drive the growth of the North America cell and tissue preservation market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is witnessing an increasing investments in the development and growth of the advanced healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the growing issues related to pregnancies and gynecological disorders is expected to surge the growth of the cell and tissue preservation market. The declining birth rates in Japan and South Korea owing to the increasing preference for career over marriage, late marriages, and growing women employment. These factors are leading to the complexities in the pregnancies, which is fueling the demand for the services of the fertility clinics and centers. This is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific cell and tissue preservation market in the forthcoming years.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.95 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 9.54 Billion CAGR 11.6% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lonza, BD, MerckKGaA, Cytiva, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Avantor, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, BioLifeSolutions Inc., AMSBIO, Princeton CryoTech, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., LGC SeraCare, Corning Incorporated, CellGenix GmbH and others.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing demand for the regenerative medicines

Regenerative medicines helps to re-grow, replace, and repair the damaged tissues, cells, and organs. The platelet rich plasma and the stem cells used in the regenerative medicines helps to quickly repair the tissues and joints and facilitates quick body healing. The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, severe wounds due to accidents and injuries, and musculoskeletal diseases among the global population along with the rising awareness regarding the benefits of regenerative medicines is expected to drive the growth of the cell and tissue preservation market during the forecast period.

Restraint

High cost of advanced equipment

The costs of acquiring the technologically advanced equipment like freezer, storage, and thawing equipment is high. Furthermore, the adoption of software technology in the cell and tissue preservation is a costly affair. The huge capital investments in the acquisition of this hardware and software technologies is a potential hindering factor of the global cell and tissue preservation market.

Opportunity

Technological innovations in the biomimetic materials

The market players are investing in the adoption of the innovative robots to meet the growing need for automation in the cryopreservation. Certain concentrations of the dimethyl sulfoxide is toxic and can harm the cells and tissues. The companies are heavily investing in the research and development of cryo-protective agents using different combinations of dimethyl sulfoxide with glycerol.

Challenge

Complexities involved in the cell and tissue preservation

There are a lot of challenges and complexities involved in the short term and long term preservation of cells and stems. Furthermore, the use of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is harmful and toxic to certain cells and tissues, which is a major challenge for the market players to tackle.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Cell Mammalian Cells Others (Microorganisms and Plant Cells)

Tissue Blood Bone Soft Tissues Skin Others







By Application

Therapeutics

Drug Discovery

Gene therapy

IVF treatment

Cell therapy

Research & Development

By Product

Equipment Freezers Refrigerators Storage Systems Others

Software

Bio-preservation Media Home-brew Media Pre-formulated Media







By End User

Biobanks

Hospitals

By Cell Provider

CD34+

CD19+

MSC

iPSC

hESC

Tumor Cells

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





