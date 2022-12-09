DTG Recycle expands portable toilet service to Kitsap Peninsula with acquisition of Randy-Kan
Purchase adds additional services to DTG’s growing Kitsap County presenceBOTHELL, WA, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Randy-Kan, based in Poulsbo, WA. Randy-Kan provides standard and luxury portable restrooms to customers on the Kitsap Peninsula, west of Seattle, for events, construction sites, and more.
“DTG Recycle looks forward to continuing to provide Randy-Kan customers the exceptional service they have grown to expect and is proud to now offer portable restrooms to its existing Kitsap County customers. Randy-Kan has an exceptional reputation in the portables industry, and we are honored to carry on that tradition,” says Kristina Joseph, DTG Recycle Portable Operations Manager. DTG Recycle is excited to build on its recent acquisition of Olympic Organics, with facilities in Kingston, Bremerton, and now Poulsbo.
DTG Recycle welcomes Randy-Kan employees to the team, and proudly offers a full package of benefits to all employees, including competitive compensation; employer matching 401k; fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; tuition reimbursement; DTG University continuing education; DTG’s in house CDL driver training school; bonuses; a minimum of two weeks of vacation per year; PSST; PTO; sign on bonuses; and many other exciting benefits.
Randy-Kan is DTG Recycle’s first acquisition since it’s purchase by a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management on December 1, 2022.
About DTG Recycle
DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.
