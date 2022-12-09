Maryland Symphony Orchestra presents “Home for the Holidays” at Maryland Theatre Performing Arts Center

Maryland Symphony Orchestra

The MSO’s Home for the Holidays concerts are the area’s favorite holiday tradition, with families gathering to listen to the magical sounds of Christmas.

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Director Elizabeth Schulze and The Maryland Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the holiday season in the quad-state region with the annual “Home for the Holidays” concerts on Saturday December 17 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 18 at 3:00 p.m. at the Maryland Theatre Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $29 - $79 and are available at marylandsymphony.org or by calling 301-797-4000.

For nearly two decades, the MSO’s Home for the Holidays concerts have become the area’s favorite holiday tradition with families and friends gathering to listen to the magical sounds of Christmas that are sure to fill hearts and souls with goodwill throughout the rest of the Season.

This year’s special guests include Washington, D.C. based Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet, and Santa Claus who will lead audience members in the popular yuletide sing-along! Musical highlights include “Winter Wonderland,” “Let it Snow!,” “The First Noel,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Sleigh Ride,” and more!

ABOUT UPTOWN VOCAL JAZZ QUARTET

Countless reviewers, broadcasters, and listeners worldwide have praised them as a standout for their creative originality and superb musicality. With their tight harmonies, engaging presentation and vocal sass, UVJQ has put their creative signature on the group vocal style that mixes great fun with great art. They have been highly celebrated for extending the vocal jazz repertoire beyond standards and made their own songbook of originals the spotlight of their ear-popping arrangements.

They have been heralded by such legendary artists as singer/songwriter Bob Dorough, and singer Don Shelton (The Singers Unlimited and The Hi-Lo’s) as one of the most creative and captivating vocal jazz groups on the scene today.

The 2022/2023 concert season is presented through the generous support of Antietam Broadband and Bowman Hospitality. “Home for Holidays” is sponsored by Younger Toyota and Middletown Valley Bank. The MSO is also supported by an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

Tickets for the concert range from $29 to $79 for adults and children. To purchase tickets, call 301-797-4000 or go online at www.marylandsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the MSO Box Office at the Maryland Theatre, 21 South Potomac Street, 2nd Floor, Hagerstown.

What:

Home for the Holidays

Where:

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac Street

Hagerstown, MD 21740

When:

Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets: $29 - $79. Tickets can be purchased online at www.marylandsymphony.org or by calling the Box Office at 301-797-4000 during normal business hours. Group Rates are available for groups of ten or more.

VENUE INFORMATION

Built in 1915, designed by renowned architect Thomas Lamb, the Maryland Theatre is the anchor to the Arts & Entertainment district in downtown Hagerstown. The Theatre provides comfortable seating for 1,300 at performances of country artists, comedians, children's shows, recitals, stage shows, and more. Since 1982, the Theatre has been the official home of the Maryland Symphony Orchestra. The Maryland Theatre welcomes approximately 120,000 people through her doors annually. The Maryland Theatre is located at 21 S. Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740.

ABOUT MARYLAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Founded in 1982, the Maryland Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 41st season as the area’s premier professional orchestra. Under the musical direction of Maestra Elizabeth Schulze, the Maryland Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to providing musical performances that educate and entertain, while enhancing the cultural environment of Western Maryland and the surrounding region. Learn more: www.marylandsymphony.org

With the new “MSO Live! Virtual Concert Hall,” experience the Maryland Symphony Orchestra like never before! In the virtual concert hall, you always have the best seat in the house – 24 hours a day. Enjoy live performances by the Maryland Symphony Orchestra from the comfort of home or on the go. The virtual concert hall is powered by Uscreen.

###

www.marylandsymphony.org