Top Robotics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 167.30 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 14.82% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Top Robotics Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Top Robotics Market ” By Type (Top Service Robotics and Top Industrial Robotics), By Industry (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metal and Machinery), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Top Robotics Market size was valued at USD 59.38 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 167.30 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.82 % from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29163

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Top Robotics Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Top Robotics Market Overview

Top Robotics is the study of robots, which are mechanical devices integrated with various other fields of technology and used to replace humans in repetitive and dangerous tasks. Top robotics consists of industrial and service robotics that are automated, highly programmable, and capable of movement along more than three axes. It is widely used in the automotive, manufacturing, and production industries for efficient development.

The primary driver of the market's growth is the rising number of activities in the automotive, manufacturing, and production sectors in response to the consumers' expanding needs. Other factors driving the market's expansion include the rise in concerns over the safety of the workforce and the expanding demand for robots to perform logistical tasks in the defense and military sectors. Additionally, the advancement of R&D efforts to meet advanced technology helps to impose a favorable outlook on the market's expansion.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Top Robotics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Top Robotics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are FANUC, ABB, TRAPO AG, Toolmotion GmbH, Mitsubishi, NIMAK GmbH, Yaskawa, KUKA, Honda Motors, iRobot Corporation, Northrop Grumman, and others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Top Robotics Market into Type, Industry, and Geography.

Top Robotics Market, by Type Top Service Robotics Top Industrial Robotics Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Cartesian Robots Parallel Robots Collaborative Robots

Top Robotics Market, by Industry Automotive Electrical and Electronics Metal and Machinery Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Others

Top Robotics Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Cloud Robotics Market By Component (Software, Services), By Application Type (Industrial Robots, Customer Robots), By End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Logistics), By Geography, And Forecast

Humanoid Robot Market By Motion Type (Wheel Drive, Biped), By Component (Software, Hardware), By Application (Research & Space Exploration, Education and Entertainment), By Geography, And Forecast

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market By Software (Distribution Management systems, Farm Management systems, Remote Patient Monitoring Systems), By Technology (Camera, Condition Monitoring, Industrial Robotics), By Vertical (Agriculture, Energy & Power, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Rehabilitation Robots Market By Product Type (Assistive Robots, Prosthetics Orthotics, Therapeutic Robots), By End-User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Medical Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

6 Major Types Of Industrial Robots engineered to offer limitless possibilities

Visualize Top Robotics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter