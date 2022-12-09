Lâm Đồng promotes trade and introduces farm produce in Australia

VIETNAM, December 9 - SYDNEY — An event took place in Sydney on December 8 to introduce the Central Highland province of Lâm Đồng's trade-investment environment and key agricultural products to Australian officials, business associations and investors.

The event was co-organised by a visiting delegation from the province and the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia.

Addressing the function, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Trần Văn Hiệp said Lâm Đồng's export value to Australia remains low, accounting for only about 0.2 per cent of the province's total export turnover. Lâm Đồng ships mainly green coffee beans, fresh flowers and cashew nuts to Australia, he said.

The leader called on Australian businesses to look at trade opportunities with his province and pledged to provide the best conditions for developing new partnerships.

Hiệp said that Australia has strengths in technology, while Lâm Đồng possesses resources and a favourable environment for the development of high-tech agriculture. He proposed the government and enterprises in Sydney consider supporting technology transfer to the Vietnamese locality.

Echoing the view, the Consul General of Việt Nam in New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland, Nguyễn Đăng Thắng said that Việt Nam-Australia ties are increasingly growing closer, covering many economic, political and social aspects. In the first ten months of 2022, the bilateral trade value hit over US$13.3 billion, exceeding the total figure for 2021.

The diplomat called on Vietnamese and Australian firms to jointly make better use of their potential to lift bilateral trade to new heights.

As part of the event, a trade fair showcased farm produce from Lâm Đồng, such as Oolong tea, coffee, jam, peppercorns, and cashew nuts. — VNS