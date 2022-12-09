Tradesman Saver’s Tips For Reviewing Your Public Liability Insurance Broker

/EIN News/ -- Sutton, South London, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the cost of living hitting tradesmen and independent contractors more each day, it’s no surprise that workers of all kinds are looking to cut costs where they can. One area that a significant number of tradespeople are scared to review is their insurance policies. With a combination of legal requirements, complex language and different coverages, it can be extremely difficult to review your public liability insurance broker objectively.

However, it’s certainly worth the time and effort required! Recent research by Tradesman Saver suggests that, by swapping from a comparison site to getting in touch with a specialist insurance broker directly, you could actually save up to 50% on your tradesman insurance.

The Cost Of The Average Public Liability Insurance Policy

Research suggests that the average public liability insurance policy costs most tradespeople around £118 per year. That’s for a generic policy, often taken from a comparison site which doesn’t connect people with the right broker for their industry.

As part of this £118, many people find that they aren’t fully covered for their activities – whether that’s a lack of coverage for a particular job or an expansion into different services.

How Can Reviewing Your Public Liability Insurance Save You Money?

Reviewing your public liability insurance can save you money in a number of ways.

Firstly, by taking the time to review your policy and compare it to others on the market, you may be able to find a policy that offers better coverage at a lower price.

Secondly, by working with a specialist insurance broker rather than a comparison site, you may be able to get even better rates.

And finally, by being proactive about your insurance and keeping up to date with changes in the market, you can ensure that you are always getting the best possible deal.

What Do You Need To Consider When Reviewing Your Public Liability Insurance?

If you’re looking to review your public liability insurance, here’s some expert advice from Mark McPherson, one of the leading public liability insurance brokers at Tradesman Saver.

“When reviewing your public liability insurance, it’s important to check the scope of cover – this will tell you what type of damage and losses your policy covers, as well as any exclusions or limitations.

Secondly, you need to make sure that the excess is suitable for your business. A high excess will save you money in terms of the premium, but could leave you open to significant out-of-pocket costs if a claim is made.

Finally, make sure that the policy covers any specific activities or requirements that are necessary for your work – such as working at height or with hazardous materials.”

Reviewing Your Public Liability Insurance Broker

When looking to review your public liability insurance broker, Mark had some simple, top tips to offer any tradesperson looking to save money and improve their coverage.

Talk to your current broker. Ask them if they can match or beat any prices you’re getting from other providers.

Avoid comparison sites where possible. These sites aren’t there to get you the best deal, they’re there to earn commission on selling you expensive policies, or policies you don’t need.

Make sure that the policy is tailored to suit your needs – look out for any gaps in coverage or unnecessary extras that could be adding to the cost.

Where possible, go directly to a specialist broker in your industry. They will be able to offer you the best advice and prices that are tailored to your industry. For example, at Tradesman Saver, most of our tradesperson public liability insurance policies cost around £59 per year for complete coverage

By following Mark’s advice and taking the time to review your public liability insurance, you can save money and get better coverage for your tradesperson business.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/tradesman-savers-tips-for-reviewing-your-public-liability-insurance-broker/

