Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,327 in the last 365 days.

Signati™ Medical, Inc. Completes Acquisition of SuperiorVAS Intellectual Property and Technology

/EIN News/ -- Providence, RI, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signati™ Medical, Inc. today announced that it has completed the acquisition of all of the intellectual property and technology of SuperiorVAS, LLC, a privately held company in Raleigh, NC. The IP covers methods to create a vasectomy through ablation of the vas deferens—an advancement in a critical technology. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of this advanced technology complements our current pipeline to provide minimally invasive vasectomy procedures. Our focus continues to be our bipolar radio frequency sealing technology for the vasectomy market,” says Bill Prentice, CEO of Signati™ Medical, Inc.

Signati’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gerard Henry, adds, “The ablation of the vas deferens could be another option for Urologists to perform a minimally invasive vasectomy with the use of the Signati unique generator. We need to shift the responsibility of sterilization from women to men by simplifying the procedure and eliminating fear thus changing the perception of vastectomy.” 

About Signati™ Medical
Signati™ Medical is a medical device company that endeavors to take vasectomy to a new level of comfort, safety, and speed. A medical device company dedicated to advancing men’s health, Signati™ plans to launch the first innovation in vasectomy in more than 20 years with a procedure that would be fast for physicians and comfortable for patients. Signati’s bipolar Sealed Vasectomy Procedure™, designed to take just minutes, could be done right in the urologist’s office and would offer advantages for patients including easier recovery compared to some current vasectomy techniques.

“Leading Innovation in Men's Health”

To learn more, visit www.signatimed.com.

Not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These statements and the subject product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The device is not currently being marketed, nor is it available for sale in any country.


William Prentice
President & CEO,
Signati Medical Inc.
128 Dorrance Street
6th Floor
Providence, RI 02903
william.prentice@signatimed.com
https://signatimed.com

You just read:

Signati™ Medical, Inc. Completes Acquisition of SuperiorVAS Intellectual Property and Technology

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.