QuestionPro Names Marc Mandel as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey, research services, customer experience and employee experience has appointed Marc Mandel, CCXP as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management. He will lead the company’s Customer Experience (CX) Go-to-Market teams in North America.



Mandel has more than 20 years’ experience in customer engagement, voice of the customer (VoC) and CX with senior roles at companies such as Concentrix, Convergys, Customerville, MaritzCX and Clarabridge, among others. Prior to joining QuestionPro, he was a Senior Enterprise Account Executive at Uniphore, a pioneering company in conversational AI. In 2021 he was selected to serve on the North American Council of the Customer Experience Professionals Association.

“QuestionPro has truly cracked the nut of how to bring VoC, Reputation and Customer Journey together seamlessly, and the industry is just now beginning to embrace such integration,” said Mandel. “I’m thrilled to be joining this team at this time.”

Mandel earned a B.S. of Business Administration and Management from Western New England University and holds a Certificate of Business Analytics from Babson College.

“Marc has spent pretty much his whole career leading, advising and driving customer experience and engagement,” said Ken Peterson, President of QuestionPro CX. “His experience will be invaluable in helping not only our customers but also our team members understand and advocate for the importance of CX in moving a business forward. Having known him for a long time, I’m excited to finally have the chance to work with him directly.”

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level solutions, we offer a portfolio of unique capabilities designed to measure, analyze and manage even the most complex customer relationships. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com

