LiveWire Announces Estrella River Farms Launching New “Estrella Weedery” Branded Product for California Distribution

/EIN News/ -- Anaheim, CA, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, leasing, and licensing special purpose operations and real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organic-style grown specialty cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California today announces that its affiliate company Estrella River Farms has launched the first “Estrella Weedery” and “Phire” co-branded products for distribution throughout California.



Mr. Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics, states, "This is our first “Estrella Weedery” branded value-added product entry into the California market in cooperation with our co-branding partner Phire Labs. Together with our subsidiary and affiliate companies, we have developed a line of exceptional products with an absolute focus on organic and best-in-class cultivation. The "Fatso" and ‘Wedding Pie” Liquid Diamonds are our first entry into California's business-to-business and direct-to-consumer specialty cannabis market. Several more “Estrella Weedery” branded products are on the launch pad and will follow shortly.

“FATSO” Live Liquid Diamonds

Estrella River Farms, Livewire’s elite exclusive growing operation in the wine country of Paso Robles, California, collaborated with top-rated Phire Labs to produce organic-style high-quality vape cartridges filled with Live Resin for the consumer with distinctive taste. Experience unrivaled naturally occurring terpene profiles exclusive to the unique microclimate and sun-grown cultivation at Estrella Ranch. The Fatso Cannabis strain is an Indica dominant hybrid in a one-gram cartridge with THC 91.38%. The taste and terpene profile of this cartridge are second to none. We encourage you to experience the absolute best on the market. The cartridge is 100% resin, with no fillers, only the flowers’ natural terpenes.

“WEDDING PIE” Live Resin Hybrid



Coming out of the same cooperation between Estrella River Farms with Phire Labs, Wedding Pie is a one-gram cartridge live resin hybrid with a THC of 88.41%. It has the same quality attributes as Fatso, with a somewhat lighter taste and effect.

Bill Hodson continues, "In addition to cultivating sun-grown flower, we are taking advantage of our unique micro-climate, locations, and long-standing expertise to produce the best product with the highest yield in both THC and terpene content for our "Estrella Weedery" and soon-to-come "Makana Ola" branded specialty products. These products, such as high-quality pre-rolls, live resin, and additional concentrates, are being sold to distributors, dispensaries, and directly to the consumer. They come in a highly refined form to address the increasing consumer demand for the quality and purity of the products they consume. We made the first deliveries of these products to our partner, Kushagram Delivery, for sale and delivery to dispensaries and directly to the consumer.

Kushagram, California's premier cannabis delivery company, is an Orange County, CA service that delivers edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, vape carts, and a wide range of accessories directly to the consumer. At the Kushagram online marketplace, you can choose from 200+ top-quality, exotic products, place an order at www.kushagram.com and enjoy free delivery. Kushagram serves California, the largest cannabis market in the world, with over four hundred delivery drivers for the absolute fastest and most reliable cannabis delivery service in the State. Customers can also shop directly from www.EstrellaRiverFarms.com and automatically connect to the Kushagram online ordering system.

The Livewire Estate Grown Weedery

Estrella Ranch is a historic 256-acre ranch property in Paso Robles, the center of California wine country. Through its subsidiary Estrella Ranch Partners, the Company has transformed this stunning property into the world's first "Estate Grown Weedery," developing high-end organic sun-grown cannabis specialty products and developing the property to become the ultimate Cannabis tourist and education destination eventually. Estrella Ranch is the central hub for all Livewire operations in California and shares valuable resources between Estrella Ranch in Paso Robles and Makana Ola Ranch in Humboldt, California. Livewire focuses on the cost-effective production of the best quality organic-style cannabis in California while generating the smallest possible carbon footprint and using as few of California's energy resources as possible.

Makana Ola Farms

Makana Ola Farms is a 40-acre property with a 10,000 sqft cultivation area located in the heart of Humboldt County in Northern California, the birthplace of California's cannabis cultivation. It has sufficient water and electricity facilities, utilizing 100% natural catching techniques. Processing, including drying and curing, occurs on the property, and further processing, such as trimming and packaging, is managed offsite at a licensed processing facility. Makana Ola is a well-guarded secret of unique marijuana horticulture with a long tradition of quietly growing amongst the giant redwoods.

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant facilities to produce cannabis-based products for statewide distribution in California. This includes developing and licensing high-quality organic cannabinoid-based specialty products and services to create the high-quality "Estrella Estate Grown Weedery™" brand, cultivated by its subsidiary/affiliate companies Estrella Ranch Partners, Estrella River Farms, and Makana Ola. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the Company's future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings, and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

